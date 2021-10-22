Monday, Oct. 25
CHCS at St. Mary’s, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
S. Springs at Longview, 6:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at P. Tree, 6 p.m.
Hallsville at Tatum, 6 p.m.
Marshall at T. High, 6 p.m.
Bullard at S. Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Cumberland at Henderson, 6:30 p.m.
Gilmer at L-Eylau, 5:30 p.m.
N. Lamar at Pittsburg, 6:30 p.m.
Center at Carthage, 6:30 p.m.
Sabine at W. Oak, 6:30 p.m.
Gladewater at O. City, 5:30 p.m.
Daingerfield at H. Springs, 6:30 p.m.
Waskom at W. Rusk, 5:30 p.m.
Arp at Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
Harmony at Quitman, 6:30 p.m.
Q. City at P. Pewitt, 6:30 p.m.
Beckville at Shelbyville, 6:30 p.m.
Overton at L. Chapel, 6 p.m.
U. Hill at Hawkins, 6 p.m.
CHCS at Tyler HEAT, 6 p.m.
Garland at TST, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE
Monday, Oct. 25
Belhaven at LETU, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Navarro at Panola, 6 p.m.
ETBU at Texas Dallas, 6 p.m.