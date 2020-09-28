ET VOLLEYBALL
Tuesday, Sept. 29
Hallsville at Longview, 6:30 p.m.
Texas High at Pine Tree, 6 p.m.
Marshall at Lufkin, 6 p.m.
Spring Hill at Chapel Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Henderson, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburg at Gilmer, 5:30 p.m.
Jasper at Carthage, 5:45 p.m.
White Oak at Gladewater, 6:30 p.m.
Ore City at CHCS, 6 p.m.
New Diana at Daingerfield, 6:30 p.m.
Hughes Springs at Sabine, 6:30 p.m.
Tatum at West Rusk, 6:30 p.m.
Waskom at Elysian Fields, 6:30 p.m.
Harmony at Mineola, 6:30 p.m.
Hawkins at Big Sandy, 6 p.m.
U. Grove at Overton, 6 p.m.
L. Chapel at U. Hill, 5 p.m.
Timpson at Beckville, 5:30 p.m.
Gary at Garrison, 5:30 p.m.
Longview HEAT at Arp, 5:30 p.m.
LCS at Ovilla Christian, 6 p.m.