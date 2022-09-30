Monday, Oct. 3
Athens at CHCS, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
Hallsville at Longview, 6 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Pine Tree, 6 p.m.
Tyler at Marshall, 6 p.m.
Spring Hill at Kilgore, 7 p.m.
Gilmer at Henderson, 6:30 p.m.
Carthage at Center, 6:30 p.m.
Paris at Pittsburg, 6 p.m.
Harmony at Mineola, 6p.m.
Sabine at White Oak, 6 p.m.
H. Springs at N. Diana, 6 p.m.
Gladewater at Daingerfield, 6 p.m.
Waskom at E. Fields, 5:30 p.m.
Jefferson at Tatum, 6 p.m.
Arp at W. Rusk, 6 p.m.
Ore City at J. Bowie, 5:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Beckville, 6 p.m.
Overton at Hawkins, 5:30 p.m.
U. Grove at B. Sandy, 5:30 p.m.
TST at First Baptist, 6 p.m.
LCS at Green. Christian, 6 p.m.
ET Homeschool at LEAD, TBA
Thursday, Oct. 6
PCCS at TST, 6 p.m.
St. Mary’s at CHCS, 6 p.m.
LCS at FBA, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
T. High at Longview, 4:30 p.m.
Pine Tree at Whitehouse, 4:30 p.m.
Hallsville at Tyler, 4:30 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.
C. Hill at S. Hill, 4:30 p.m.
Henderson at Kilgore, 4:30 p.m.
Carthage at Gilmer, 4:30 p.m.
S. Springs at Pittsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Harmony at Mt. Vernon, 4:30 p.m.
Daingerfield at White Oak, 4:30 p.m.
Gladewater at N. Diana, 4:30 p.m.
E. Fields at Arp, 4:30 p.m.
Tatum at Troup, 4:30 p.m.
Jefferson at Waskom, 4:30 p.m.
Maud at Ore City, 4:30 p.m.
Beckville at U. Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Big Sandy at Overton, 4:30 p.m.
Hawkins at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Sabine at H. Springs, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Lee at Panola, 6 p.m.
Centenary at Wiley, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Panola vs. Iowa Western, 3 p.m.
Panola vs. Johnson County, 5 p.m.
(at Council Bluffs, Iowa)
Paul Quinn at Jarvis, 7 p.m.
ETBU at Texas Dallas, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
LETU vs. Dallas, 2:30 p.m.
LETU vs. Centenary, 5 p.m.
(at Shreveport)
Panola vs. Colby, 9 a.m.
(at Council Bluffs, Iowa)
Paul Quinn at Jarvis, noon
Wiley vs. Oakwood, 7:30 p.m.
(at Huntsville, Ala.)
Sunday, Oct. 9
Wiley vs. Rust, 11 a.m.
(at Huntsville, Ala.)