Thursday, Oct. 6

PCCS at TST, 6 p.m.

St. Mary’s at CHCS, 6 p.m.

LCS at FBA, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

T. High at Longview, 4:30 p.m.

Pine Tree at Whitehouse, 4:30 p.m.

Hallsville at Tyler, 4:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

C. Hill at S. Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Henderson at Kilgore, 4:30 p.m.

Carthage at Gilmer, 4:30 p.m.

S. Springs at Pittsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Harmony at Mt. Vernon, 4:30 p.m.

Daingerfield at White Oak, 4:30 p.m.

Gladewater at N. Diana, 4:30 p.m.

E. Fields at Arp, 4:30 p.m.

Tatum at Troup, 4:30 p.m.

Jefferson at Waskom, 4:30 p.m.

Maud at Ore City, 4:30 p.m.

Beckville at U. Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Big Sandy at Overton, 4:30 p.m.

Hawkins at Carlisle, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Sabine at H. Springs, 2 p.m.

COLLEGE

Friday, Oct. 7

Panola vs. Iowa Western, 3 p.m.

Panola vs. Johnson County, 5 p.m.

(at Council Bluffs, Iowa)

Paul Quinn at Jarvis, 7 p.m.

ETBU at Texas Dallas, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

LETU vs. Dallas, 2:30 p.m.

LETU vs. Centenary, 5 p.m.

(at Shreveport)

Panola vs. Colby, 9 a.m.

(at Council Bluffs, Iowa)

Paul Quinn at Jarvis, noon

Wiley vs. Oakwood, 7:30 p.m.

(at Huntsville, Ala.)

Sunday, Oct. 9

Wiley vs. Rust, 11 a.m.

(at Huntsville, Ala.)

