Friday, Sept. 23

Whitehouse at Longview, 4:30 p.m.

Pine Tree at Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

Hallsville at Texas High, 4:30 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant at Tyler, 4:30 p.m.

Henderson at S. Hill, 4:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Center, 4:30 p.m.

Gilmer at E. Fields, 4 p.m.

L-Eylau at Pittsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Winona at Harmony, 4:30 p.m.

H. Springs at W. Oak, 4:30 p.m.

Daingerfield at N. Diana, 4:30 p.m.

Sabine at Gladewater, 4 p.m.

Tatum at Waskom, 4:30 p.m.

W. Rusk at Jefferson, 4:30 p.m.

O. City at Maud, 4:30 p.m.

B. Sandy at Beckville, 4:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Overton, 4:30 p.m.

L. Chapel at Hawkins, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Carthage at C. Hill, 11 a.m.

COLLEGE

Friday, Sept. 23

Sul Ross at LETU, 5 p.m.

Jarvis at A&M-Texarkana, 6 p.m.

H-Simmons at ETBU, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

H. Payne at LETU, 1 p.m.

Jarvis at A&M-Texarkana, noon

McMurry at ETBU, 1 p.m.

Recommended For You