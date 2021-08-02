Monday, Aug. 9
P. Grove at Beckville, 6:30 p.m.
L. Chapel at E. Fields, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 10
Longview at Tyler Legacy, 6 p.m.
Grace at Pine Tree, 6:30 p.m.
Hallsville/Gilmer at Whitehouse, 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Redwater at Mt. Pleasant, 6:30 p.m.
S. Hill at W. Oak, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler at Kilgore, 6:30 p.m.
Henderson at Harmony, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburg at Maud, 6:30 p.m.
Carthage/Gary at Tatum, 4:30 p.m.
Sabine at All Saints, 6:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at N. Diana, 4:30 p.m.
Daingerfield at Hawkins, 7 p.m.
Hooks at H. Springs, 6:30 p.m.
L. Chapel at W. Rusk, 5:30 p.m.
Gladewater at Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Waskom at ET Chargers, 6 p.m.
Rivercrest at MPCH, 5:30 p.m.
T.K. Gorman at U. Grove, 5:30 p.m.
U. Hill at L-Kildare, 5 p.m.
N. Hopkins at Overton, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 12
Longview at Tyler Tourn., TBA
Pine Tree at Tyler Tourn., TBA
Carthage at Tyler Tourn., TBA
Henderson at C. Heights Tourn., TBA
N. Diana at C. Heights Tourn., TBA
Daingerfield at C. Heights Tourn., TBA
Beckville at C. Heights Tourn., TBA
Gilmer at Gary Tourn., TBA
W. Rusk at Gary Tourn., TBA
Waskom at Gary Tourn., TBA
W. Oak at Palestine Tourn., TBA
Sabine at Palestine Tourn., TBA
H. Springs at Chisum Tourn., TBA
U. Grove at U. Grove Tourn., TBA
Jefferson at U. Grove Tourn., TBA
Harmony at U. Grove Tourn., TBA
L. Chapel at U. Grove Tourn., TBA
Overton at Overton Tourn., TBA
U. Hill at Overton Tourn., TBA
Friday, Aug. 13
Longview at Tyler Tourn., TBA
Pine Tree at Tyler Tourn., TBA
Carthage at Tyler Tourn., TBA
Marshall at Tyler Tourn., TBA
Hallsville at Garland Tourn., TBA
Tatum at Garland Tourn., TBA
S. Hill at Wimberly Tourn., TBA
Henderson at C. Heights Tourn., TBA
N. Diana at C. Heights Tourn., TBA
Daingerfield at C. Heights Tourn., TBA
Beckville at C. Heights Tourn., TBA
W. Oak at Palestine Tourn., TBA
Sabine at Palestine Tourn., TBA
Overton at Overton Tourn., TBA
U. Hill at Overton Tourn., TBA
Hooks at Mt. Pleasant, 6:30 p.m.
Kilgore at Sabine, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburg at H. Springs, 6:30 p.m.
MPCH at Rivercrest, 5:30 p.m.
ET Chargers at Cumberland, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 14
Longview at Tyler Tourn., TBA
Pine Tree at Tyler Tourn., TBA
Carthage at Tyler Tourn., TBA
Marshall at Tyler Tourn., TBA
Hallsville at Garland Tourn., TBA
Tatum at Garland Tourn., TBA
S. Hill at Wimberly Tourn., TBA
Henderson at C. Heights Tourn., TBA
N. Diana at C. Heights Tourn., TBA
Daingerfield at C. Heights Tourn., TBA
Beckville at C. Heights Tourn., TBA
Gilmer at Gary Tourn., TBA
W. Rusk at Gary Tourn., TBA
Wskom at Gary Tourn., TBA
W. Oak at Palestine Tourn., TBA
Sabine at Palestine Tourn., TBA
H. Springs at Chisum Tourn., TBA
U. Grove at U. Grove Tourn., TBA
Jefferson at U. Grove Tourn., TBA
Harmony at U. Grove Tourn., TBA
L. Chapel at U. Grove Tourn., TBA
Overton at Overton Tourn., TBA
U. Hill at Overton Tourn., TBA