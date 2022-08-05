Monday, Aug 8
Monday, Aug 8
■ Pine Tree at Grace, 6:30 p.m.
■ Beckville at Sabine, 6:30 p.m.
■ Overton at Troup, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
■ Tyler Legacy at Longview, 6 p.m.
■ Hallsville at Rains, 2 p.m.
■ Marshall at Jacksonville, 5:30 p.m.
■ S. Springs a1t Mt. Pleasant, 2 p.m.
■ W. Oak at S. Hill, 7 p.m.
■ Kilgore at Tyler, 6:30 p.m.
■ Whitehouse at Gilmer, 5:30 p.m.
■ W. Rusk at Henderson, 6:30 p.m.
■ Carthage at Tatum, 5:30 p.m.
■ Pittsburg at C-Pickton, 6 p.m.
■ Hawkins at Harmony, 5:30 p.m.
■ H. Springs at N. Boston, 5:30 p.m.
■ Garrison at E. Fields, 6:30 p.m.
■ Jefferson at Gladewater, 6 p.m.
■ Mt. Vernon at P. Pewitt, 6 p.m.
■ O. City at N. Diana, 5:30 p.m.
■ C. Heights at Beckville, 5:30 p.m.
■ N. Hopkins at Overton, 5:30 p.m.
■ Winona at B. Sandy, 5:30 p.m.
