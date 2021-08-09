Tuesday, Aug. 10
Longview at Tyler Legacy, 6 p.m.
Grace at Pine Tree, 6:30 p.m.
Hallsville/Gilmer at Whitehouse, 4:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.
Redwater at Mt. Pleasant, 6:30 p.m.
S. Hill at W. Oak, 6:30 p.m.
Tyler at Kilgore, 6:30 p.m.
Henderson at Harmony, 6:30 p.m.
Pittsburg at Maud, 6:30 p.m.
Carthage/Gary at Tatum, 4:30 p.m.
Sabine at All Saints, 6:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at N. Diana, 4:30 p.m.
Daingerfield at Hawkins, 7 p.m.
Hooks at H. Springs, 6:30 p.m.
L. Chapel at W. Rusk, 5:30 p.m.
Gladewater at Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
Waskom at ET Chargers, 6 p.m.
Rivercrest at MPCH, 5:30 p.m.
T.K. Gorman at U. Grove, 5:30 p.m.
U. Hill at L-Kildare, 5 p.m.
N. Hopkins at Overton, 5:30 p.m.
CHCS at Winona, 5:30 p.m.