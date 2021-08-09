Tuesday, Aug. 10

Longview at Tyler Legacy, 6 p.m.

Grace at Pine Tree, 6:30 p.m.

Hallsville/Gilmer at Whitehouse, 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Redwater at Mt. Pleasant, 6:30 p.m.

S. Hill at W. Oak, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler at Kilgore, 6:30 p.m.

Henderson at Harmony, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburg at Maud, 6:30 p.m.

Carthage/Gary at Tatum, 4:30 p.m.

Sabine at All Saints, 6:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at N. Diana, 4:30 p.m.

Daingerfield at Hawkins, 7 p.m.

Hooks at H. Springs, 6:30 p.m.

L. Chapel at W. Rusk, 5:30 p.m.

Gladewater at Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Waskom at ET Chargers, 6 p.m.

Rivercrest at MPCH, 5:30 p.m.

T.K. Gorman at U. Grove, 5:30 p.m.

U. Hill at L-Kildare, 5 p.m.

N. Hopkins at Overton, 5:30 p.m.

CHCS at Winona, 5:30 p.m.

