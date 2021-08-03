Monday, Aug. 9

P. Grove at Beckville, 6:30 p.m.

L. Chapel at E. Fields, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Longview at Tyler Legacy, 6 p.m.

Grace at Pine Tree, 6:30 p.m.

Hallsville/Gilmer at Whitehouse, 4:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Marshall, 6:30 p.m.

Redwater at Mt. Pleasant, 6:30 p.m.

S. Hill at W. Oak, 6:30 p.m.

Tyler at Kilgore, 6:30 p.m.

Henderson at Harmony, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburg at Maud, 6:30 p.m.

Carthage/Gary at Tatum, 4:30 p.m.

Sabine at All Saints, 6:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at N. Diana, 4:30 p.m.

Daingerfield at Hawkins, 7 p.m.

Hooks at H. Springs, 6:30 p.m.

L. Chapel at W. Rusk, 5:30 p.m.

Gladewater at Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

Waskom at ET Chargers, 6 p.m.

Rivercrest at MPCH, 5:30 p.m.

T.K. Gorman at U. Grove, 5:30 p.m.

U. Hill at L-Kildare, 5 p.m.

N. Hopkins at Overton, 5:30 p.m.

CHCS at Winona, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 12

Longview at Tyler Tourn., TBA

Pine Tree at Tyler Tourn., TBA

Carthage at Tyler Tourn., TBA

Henderson at C. Heights Tourn., TBA

N. Diana at C. Heights Tourn., TBA

Daingerfield at C. Heights Tourn., TBA

Beckville at C. Heights Tourn., TBA

Gilmer at Gary Tourn., TBA

W. Rusk at Gary Tourn., TBA

Waskom at Gary Tourn., TBA

W. Oak at Palestine Tourn., TBA

Sabine at Palestine Tourn., TBA

H. Springs at Chisum Tourn., TBA

U. Grove at U. Grove Tourn., TBA

Jefferson at U. Grove Tourn., TBA

Harmony at U. Grove Tourn., TBA

L. Chapel at U. Grove Tourn., TBA

Overton at Overton Tourn., TBA

U. Hill at Overton Tourn., TBA

CHCS at Overton Tourn., TBA

Friday, Aug. 13

Longview at Tyler Tourn., TBA

Pine Tree at Tyler Tourn., TBA

Carthage at Tyler Tourn., TBA

Marshall at Tyler Tourn., TBA

Hallsville at Garland Tourn., TBA

Tatum at Garland Tourn., TBA

S. Hill at Wimberly Tourn., TBA

Henderson at C. Heights Tourn., TBA

N. Diana at C. Heights Tourn., TBA

Daingerfield at C. Heights Tourn., TBA

Beckville at C. Heights Tourn., TBA

W. Oak at Palestine Tourn., TBA

Sabine at Palestine Tourn., TBA

Overton at Overton Tourn., TBA

U. Hill at Overton Tourn., TBA

CHCS at Overton Tourn., TBA

Hooks at Mt. Pleasant, 6:30 p.m.

Kilgore at Sabine, 6:30 p.m.

Pittsburg at H. Springs, 6:30 p.m.

MPCH at Rivercrest, 5:30 p.m.

ET Chargers at Cumberland, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14

Longview at Tyler Tourn., TBA

Pine Tree at Tyler Tourn., TBA

Carthage at Tyler Tourn., TBA

Marshall at Tyler Tourn., TBA

Hallsville at Garland Tourn., TBA

Tatum at Garland Tourn., TBA

S. Hill at Wimberly Tourn., TBA

Henderson at C. Heights Tourn., TBA

N. Diana at C. Heights Tourn., TBA

Daingerfield at C. Heights Tourn., TBA

Beckville at C. Heights Tourn., TBA

Gilmer at Gary Tourn., TBA

W. Rusk at Gary Tourn., TBA

Wskom at Gary Tourn., TBA

W. Oak at Palestine Tourn., TBA

Sabine at Palestine Tourn., TBA

H. Springs at Chisum Tourn., TBA

U. Grove at U. Grove Tourn., TBA

Jefferson at U. Grove Tourn., TBA

Harmony at U. Grove Tourn., TBA

L. Chapel at U. Grove Tourn., TBA

Overton at Overton Tourn., TBA

U. Hill at Overton Tourn., TBA

CHCS at Overton Tourn., TBA

