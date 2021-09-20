Tuesday, Sept. 21
Texas High at Longview, 6:30 p.m.
S. Springs at P. Tree, 6 p.m.
Marshall at Hallsville, 6 p.m.
Lindale at S. Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Kilgore at C. Hill, 6:30 p.m.
Beckville at Henderson, 6:30 p.m.
Gilmer at Canton, 6 p.m.
Pittsburg at Cumby, 5:30 p.m.
P. Grove at Carthage, 6:30 p.m.
C. Heights at W. Oak, 6:30 p.m.
Sabine at Daingerfield, 5:30 p.m.
Gladewater at N. Diana, 6:30 p.m.
O. City at H. Springs, 6:30 p.m.
E. Fields at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.
S. Augustine at W. Rusk, 5:30 p.m.
Waskom at Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.
P. Pewitt at Redwater, 6:30 p.m.
B. Sandy at U. Grove, 6 p.m.
Overton at U. Hill, 6 p.m.
Carlisle at L. Chapel, 6 p.m.
Hawkins at Garrison, 5:30 p.m.
LCS at CHCS, 6 p.m.
ET Homeschool at Gary, 5:30 p.m.