Tuesday, Sept. 21

Texas High at Longview, 6:30 p.m.

S. Springs at P. Tree, 6 p.m.

Marshall at Hallsville, 6 p.m.

Lindale at S. Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Kilgore at C. Hill, 6:30 p.m.

Beckville at Henderson, 6:30 p.m.

Gilmer at Canton, 6 p.m.

Pittsburg at Cumby, 5:30 p.m.

P. Grove at Carthage, 6:30 p.m.

C. Heights at W. Oak, 6:30 p.m.

Sabine at Daingerfield, 5:30 p.m.

Gladewater at N. Diana, 6:30 p.m.

O. City at H. Springs, 6:30 p.m.

E. Fields at Tatum, 6:30 p.m.

S. Augustine at W. Rusk, 5:30 p.m.

Waskom at Jefferson, 5:30 p.m.

P. Pewitt at Redwater, 6:30 p.m.

B. Sandy at U. Grove, 6 p.m.

Overton at U. Hill, 6 p.m.

Carlisle at L. Chapel, 6 p.m.

Hawkins at Garrison, 5:30 p.m.

LCS at CHCS, 6 p.m.

ET Homeschool at Gary, 5:30 p.m.

