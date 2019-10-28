Leverett’s Chapel’s Jillian Shaw was dominant at the net and the service stripe in two matches last week, earning East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week honors for her efforts.
In a win over Carlisle on Monday, Shaw hammered home 20 kills to go along with a block, 12 digs, an assist and five service aces. She came back on Friday against Linden-Kildare to rip 21 kills and add four blocks, three assists and three aces.
Leverett’s Chapel competes in District 19-2A, but will be the top seed out of the district in the Class A playoffs. The Lady Lions earned a first-round bye, and will open the playoffs at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 against Fruitvale at Union Grove.
In other outstanding performances around East Texas in games played Oct. 21-26 (nominated by coaches): Henderson’s Cora Jimerson handed out 57 assists to go along with 14 digs, two aces and three kills in playoff-clinching wins over Spring Hill and Cumberland Academy.
Hawkins’ Lynli Dacus dished out 33 assists and added 10 blocks and 30 digs to help the Lady Hawks improve to 11-0 in district play. Makena Warren had 15 kills, 10 blocks and three digs, Alyssa Eddington six kills, 35 assists and nine digs, Tenley Conde six kills, three aces and 10 digs and Logan Jaco 25 kills, two blocks and nine digs.
Dacus was 27-for-30 serving, Warren 23-for-24, Eddington 20-for-20 and Conde 22-for-22.
Big Sandy’s Lizzie Worden finished the week with 50 assists, two aces and eight digs. Gracie Jenison had 13 kills, three blocks, four aces and 11 digs, Chyler ponder five aces, 12 kills and 19 digs and Airikah Pippins 15 blocks, 26 kills, three aces and six digs.
Worden was 21-for-22 serving. Jenision was 15-for-16 and Ponder a perfect 39-for-39.
Waskom’s Grecia Bravo had 23 digs for the week. Skyie Middlebrook finished with 17 digs, Alaina Dyson six kills and three digs and Ladaija Thomas 10 digs.
Carlisle’s Emily Pendleton had 17 kills, three blocks and three aces in her team’s lone match.
Tonight’s schedule
The regular season comes to a close tonight, with Longview visiting Rockwall in 11-6A action and Pine Tree at Hallsville and Marshall at John Tyler in District 16-5A.
Kilgore treks to Bullard with the District 16-4A title on the line, while Gilmer visits Cumberland Academy and Henderson is at Chapel Hill. Carthage visits Huntington in District 20-4A action.
In 15-3A, it’s Ore City at Tatum, Jfferson at Hughes Springs and Waskom at New Diana, and in 16-3A White Oak is at Arp, Winona visits Sabine, West Rusk visits Gladewater and Harmony is at Troup.
Linden-Kildare hosts Union Grove and Hawkins visits Leverett’s Chapel in 19-2A, and Beckville is at Timpson in District 20-2A.
College
LeTourneau University fell to Texas Dallas on Friday in the annual Pink Out match, but the YellowJackets (14-12, 7-6) remain second in the American Southwest Conference’s East Division heading into a non-conference match tonight against Arlington Baptist.
Tonight’s match tips at 5:30 p.m. at Solheim Arena. LETU will close out the conference schedule at Louisiana College on Friday and then participate in the Millsaps Tournament on Saturday.
The ASC Tournament begins on Nov. 7.
The Region XIV Conference Volleyball Tournament opens on Friday at Tyler Junior College.
First round matchups include No. 1 Navarro vs. No. 8 Coastal Bend at 9 a.m., No. 4 Laredo vs. No. 5 Lee at 11 a.m., No. 2 Trinity Valley vs. No. 7 Tyler at 1 p.m. and No. 3 Panola vs. No. 6 Blinn at 3 p.m.