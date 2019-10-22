Marshall’s Elizabeth Palmer and Chloe Buchanan played their final volleyball game at Maverick Gymnasium on Tuesday against Whitehouse, but unfortunately for the seniors and their Lady Mavs, Marshall fell to the Ladycats in a three-game sweep with scores of 17-25, 15-25, 9-25.
Buchanan had 15 digs while Mahogani Wilson and Jordan Terry combined for 10 kills.
Whitehouse jumped to an early 9-3 in the first set, forcing Marshall to call its first timeout of the night. Marshall got the first point after the timeout and added to it when the Ladycats were unable to return a serve from Maggie Truelove. Marshall added another one before a hit from Whitehouse sailed out of bounds to make it a two point game, 9-7. That was followed by a hit from Whitehouse landing in the net to put Marshall within one point, 9-8. The Ladycats built their lead back to five. Marshall took its second timeout after falling behind 14-20. Marshall got a kill immediately after the timeout but that was followed by a pair of Whitehouse points. The Ladycats put it on cruise control from there and came away with the 25-17 win in the first set.
The Ladycats scored the first point of the second set and Marshall responded by quickly getting on the scoreboard to tie it up 1-1. Moments later, a kill from Wilson put Marshall within one point and that led to the Lady Mavs jumping out in front, 8-5. Buchanan added an ace to her stats and added to her team’s lead, making it 10-6. Whitehouse chipped away at Marshall’s lead and eventually tied it up at 11 apiece. Marshall was leading by one when Aja Williams’ kill tied the game up and led to the Ladycats regaining the lead. It was smooth sailing for Whitehouse from there as it took the second set 25-15.
Briana Brow had a kill to give Whitehouse the first point of the third set. That led to the Ladycats taking an 11-1 lead. Whitehouse kept its lead around 10 points before Brown had a pair of kills to help lead her team to a 23-8 lead. An ace from Brown made it 24-8, putting Whitehouse just one point away from the sweep. The next serve went into the net. That was followed by a kill from Williams to take the third set 25-9 and complete the three-game sweep.
The Lady Mavs have two games left as they take on Jacksonville Friday then John Tyler on Tuesday and both games will be on the road. In order to make the playoffs, the Lady Mavs will need to win but would also need help from elsewhere in the district. Marshall head coach Kayla Green said her team is looking to finish strong.
“The biggest thing we’re focused on is playing relaxed,” she said. “We play so tense and they’re learning how to compete but they just haven’t learned what it feels like to be successful yet. Once they feel what needs to be done, then it will click. Right now, we’re just playing so tense and that’s what gets us in the tight sets that we play.”
Friday’s game against Jacksonville is slated for a 4:30 p.m. start. Tuesday’s game at John Tyler is slated to begin at 6 p.m.