Wiley College Sports Information
The Wiley College head volleyball coach position is open.
Mike MacNeill resigned after he accepted the head coach position at Tabor College (Kan.) He became the first male head coach of the Wiley College volleyball program in 2017.
In his three seasons, he guided the Wildcats to a 52-25 record for a .675 winning percentage – which is the highest in program history. In 2018, he led Wiley College to its second Red River Athletic Conference regular season and tournament title, and its second National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Opening Round appearance.
“My time at Wiley has been a great learning experience,” MacNeill said. “I had the privilege to work with many great student-athletes who were committed to learning what it took to be successful on and off the court. I am proud that during my time at Wiley, the volleyball team not only won a conference title for the first time in 10 years, but our team grade-point average improved to the best in the athletic department.
“I have to thank Dr. Joseph Morale for bringing me in and Brandon K. Dumas, Ph.D. and Dr. Herman J. Felton Jr. for keeping me through the transition of leadership … As my first college head coaching position, Wiley will always hold a special place in my mind.”
The Wildcats finished in the top three of the Red River Athletic Conference in all three seasons – advancing to at least the conference semifinals. Under MacNeill’s leadership, 18 players earned Red River Athletic Conference All-Conference. He helped Khrystyna Frank become the third NAIA All-American in program history and the first Wildcat to win RRAC Player of the Year. She won Freshman of the Year in 2018. MacNeill tutored Alexia Souza to RRAC Setter of the Year. In 2017, she earned RRAC Newcomer of the Year. Larissa Francisco also blossomed under MacNeill’s guidance earning 2018 RRAC Newcomer of the Year and RRAC Tournament MVP. Four players earned All-Region under MacNeill – Jayme Bazile, Francisco, OlenaFedorenko and Frank.
Wiley College is projected to return 10 players from last season’s 17-11 team, including First Team All-Conference selections Tiyanna Johnson and Frank and Second Team All-Conference selections Alia Scott, Marissa Neal and Kailie Williams.
“They believe in each other like no other team in our area,” MacNeill said. “They have a fun competitive culture that it takes to be successful. I am excited about the freshmen class and the experience they will have as sophomores. I can’t wait to see our upperclassmen lead this team.”
The job posting can be viewed at https://www.wileyc.edu/careers/head-volleyball-coach/. Applicants are encouraged to send their interest letter, resume and other relevant materials to Krystal Moody, vice president of Human Resources at kmoody@wileyc.edu.