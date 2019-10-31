Wiley College Sports Information
The Wiley College volleyball team travels to the University of the Southwest to close out the 2019 regular season at 7 p.m. tonight.
Both teams are just looking to enter the 2019 Red River Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship with momentum. The Lady Wildcats will be the second seed while the Mustangs garnered the fourth seed. Wiley College is seeking their 10th conference victory which will be the most since 2015.
The Lady Wildcats are on a two-match losing streak after falling in five sets to Huston-Tillotson University on Saturday and in four sets to National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I school Alcorn State on Tuesday.
Khrystyna Frank led the Lady Wildcats with 15 kills and 14 digs for her eighth double-double. Alexia Souza had her fourth straight match with over 40 assists with 44. She finished with her sixth double-double with 11 digs. Frank leads the conference with 4.4 kills per set and ranks eighth in the NAIA. Souza leads the conference with 10.1 assists per set which ranks 20th in the NAIA.
The Mustangs are on a five-match winning streak. They’ve swept three of those matches including Texas College on October 25. Alexia Esparza put up 10 kills. Samantha Dreibelbis recorded 21 digs. The University of the Southwest will finish its regular season against Jarvis Christian College – which it will likely face in the first round of the RRAC Volleyball Championship — on Saturday.
