Wiley College Sports Information
DALLAS – The Wiley College volleyball team is in first place after a sweep over Paul Quinn College in the Red River Athletic Conference opener on Thursday at the Tiger Den.
“We played great team volleyball tonight,” head coach Mike MacNeill said. “We are continuing to fight hard for each other. It was great to see. Alia Scott had a great showing on defense and serve receive. Khrystyna Frank performed well on offense. Marissa Neal served great – starting the match with a six-point run. Alexia Souza ran a great offense and was effective on her attacks. Our middles worked hard and earned many points late in rallies. Merritt Elder served tough and made great plays on defense. Teleza Collier made great efforts to put balls away in a smart way.”
With the Lady Wildcats (4-1, 1-0 RRAC) in control of the match, it allowed the opportunity for several players to see playing time that didn’t last week.
“Tinoi Martin made some crafty swings,” MacNeill said. “Charlesetta Arnold turned some heads with her swings in the middle. Hailie Williams put some good swings on balls.”
Wiley College will travel to Southwestern Assemblies of God University – which is receiving votes in the Tachikara National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Coaches’ Top 25 preseason poll – at 1 p.m. Tuesday.