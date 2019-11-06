Wiley Collegw Sports Information
The Wiley College volleyball team heads to San Antonio, hoping to punch its ticket to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Volleyball National Championship Opening Round for the second consecutive season when it competes for the 2019 Red River Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship on Friday and Saturday at Mabee Gymnasium.
All the matches will have live video and statistics. Those links can be found at wileyathletics.com/media-schedule.
For the first time since 2013, the Lady Wildcats earned a first round bye after finishing 10-2 in conference play and 17-10 overall. They concluded the regular season with a sweep over the University of the Southwest (25-18, 25-23, 25-16). Khrystyna Frank led all players with 16 kills. Alexia Souza recorded 34 assists. Defensively, Alia Scott led the team with 11 digs. Tiyanna Johnson recorded four block assists.
Wiley College will play at 7 p.m. Friday in the RRAC Volleyball Championship semifinals – likely facing the host and third seed Our Lady of the Lake University – which faces sixth seed Texas College in the first round at 1 p.m. Friday. If this matchup occurs, it will be the third straight season the schools have met in the semifinals and second straight on the Saints’ home court.
Wiley College eliminated the Saints last season and won both regular season meetings this season. On September 28, playing without their top hitter Khrystyna Frank, the Lady Wildcats swept Our Lady of the Lake on the road. With Frank back in the lineup, the Lady Wildcats defeated the Saints in four sets at Alumni Gymnasium on October 25.
The championship will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday. If the Lady Wildcats are fortunate to advance, they could get the opportunity to avenge their losses against top seed and regular season champion Huston-Tillotson University. Playing without Frank, the Lady Wildcats lost in four sets in Austin on September 27. Even with Frank, Wiley College stumbled in five sets at home against the Lady Rams on October 26.
Huston-Tillotson will play the winner of the 10:30 a.m. first round match between the fourth seed University of the Southwest and fifth seed Jarvis Christian College. Southwest won both of its matches against Jarvis Christian. Huston-Tillotson won both meetings against its potential semifinal opponent.