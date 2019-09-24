After letting the lead slip away in the second set, the Wiley College volleyball team recovered to defeat the University of the Southwest in four sets to remain unbeaten in Red River Athletic Conference play on Saturday at Alumni Gymnasium.
“Credit goes to Southwest for competing as well as they did,” head coach Mike MacNeill said. “They are a tough serving team. They showed it. Our passers did well only allowing four aces. … It is fun to watch our team play when it’s playing its best. We came out flat and let them battle with us. We gave up four straight points in Set 2 to give them the set. … to accomplish our goals we can’t be giving up those runs late in games when we have game point.”
The Lady Wildcats improve to 8-2 and 4-0 in conference play, and advances to 13-6 against the University of the Southwest. The Lady Wildcats move to 1-1 in four-set matches, and MacNeill picked up his 43rd career win. He improves to 4-1 against the Mustangs.
Khrystyna Frank picked up her fourth double-double with 16 kills and 16 digs.
There were 17 ties and seven lead changes. Wiley College trailed 15-13 in the first set. The Mustangs made a service error and set error. Tiyanna Johnson got a kill to put the Lady Wildcats ahead by one. Southwest tied the match at 18. It made a service error and an attack error. Marissa Neal got a kill to put Wiley College up by three.
The Lady Wildcats scored the first three points of the second set and maintained its advantage for most of the set. Frank got a kill to give Wiley College a 23-21 lead. A service error put the Lady Wildcats in position to get set point. University of the Southwest scored four straight points on a kill, a set error and an ace. A kill by Dylann Bylund clinched the set for the Mustangs. Wiley College gave up 17 kills in the second set.
In the third set, there was 14 ties and six lead changes. With the set tied at 17, an attack error gave the Lady Wildcats the lead. Frank followed with a kill to push the lead to two. Renata Da Silva picked up three kills to help Wiley College regain the match lead.
With the fourth set tied at seven, Southwest made a service error. Alexia Souza got a kill, Hailie Williams recorded an ace and Frank got a kill to put the Lady Wildcats ahead by five. Wiley College led by as many as eight. Williams clinched the match with a service ace.
Wiley College recorded 40 kills on 118 attacks for a .144 hitting percentage. Neal and Da Silva followed Frank with eight kills. Southwest hit .074 with 39 kills on 121 attacks. After getting 28 kills in the first two sets, it was held to 11 in the last two sets. Martinique Larvingo led the Mustangs with 12 kills.
Alexia Souza assisted on 37 of Wiley College’s 40 kills. Sarah Marquez contributed 18 assists for the Mustangs. Bylund followed with 14.
Wiley College dug 50 of Southwest’s 121 attacks. Alia Scott recorded double-digit digs for the eighth match this season with 10. She has reached double figures in the last three matches. The Mustangs had 51 digs led by Alexis Mancera’s 17.
The Lady Wildcats had a solo block and 16 block assists. Da Silva led the team with six.
“We stepped it up,” MacNeill said. “We still have a long way to go. We figured out Southwest’s tendencies early. We were able to read their attacks early and shut them down. It forced Southwest to hit around us or through us. They didn’t hit through as much as they wanted to.”
Southwest had one solo block and eight assists. Mancera led the team with a solo block and two assists.
The Lady Wildcats had seven aces but 12 errors. Hailie and Kailie Williams and Johnson each had two. The Mustangs had four aces but made 16 errors. Mancera led the team with two.
Wiley College will begin a three-match road trip on Friday at Huston-Tillotson University. It will face Our Lady of the Lake on Saturday.
LADY WILDCATS HONORED
After a 3-0 week, the Wiley College volleyball team won all three Red River Athletic Conference weekly awards with Khrystyna Frank earning Attacker of the Week, Alexia Souza earning Setter of the Week and Alia Scott earning Defender of the Week.
This is Frank’s second Attacker of the Week award. She previously won for the week of August 19-25. Last week she reached double-digit kills in all three matches with two double-doubles. In Wednesday’s victory against Jarvis Christian College, Frank recorded 15 kills and 12 digs for her third double-double of the season. She also led the team in blocks with one solo and three assists. She followed that performance with 12 kills on 22 attempts against Paul Quinn College. Frank finished the week with her fourth double-double of the season with 16 kills and 16 digs in a four-set victory over the University of the Southwest. For the week, she averaged 4.3 kills and 3.6 digs per set and hit .337. Frank leads the Red River Athletic Conference with 4.4 kills per set and ranks fifth in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics.
Souza averaged 11 assists per set this week to win her 11th Setter of the Week award in her career. She recorded her first double-double of the season with 37 assists and 14 digs at Jarvis Christian College on Wednesday. On Friday, she aided on 36 of Wiley College’s 39 kills while adding three service aces and three block assists. In Saturday’s victory over the University of the Southwest, Souza had 37 assists. Souza leads the conference with 10.8 assists per set and ranks ninth in the NAIA.
Scott – who is the first Lady Wildcat to win Defender of the Week since 2016 — recorded double-digit digs in all three matches – which gives her eight matches this season. In the sweep over Jarvis Christian College on Wednesday, she tallied 13 digs for an average of 4.3 per set. She had 13 in the sweep over Paul Quinn College on Friday. In Saturday’s victory over the University of the Southwest, Scott recorded 10 digs. For the week, she averaged 3.6 digs per set. Scott ranks third in the conference with 3.7 digs per set.