The Wiley College volleyball team will resume Red River Athletic Conference play at Jarvis Christian College on Wednesday at Rand Gymnasium.
First serve is at 6 p.m. Live statistics will be available at wileyathletics.com/mediaschedule
Both teams are looking to move to 2-0 in Red River Athletic Conference play.
The Lady Wildcats (5-2, 1-0 RRAC) swept Dillard University (La.) on September 9 (25-18, 25-23, 25-21). They out-hit the Lady Bleu Devils .153 to .059. Khrystyna Frank and Teleza Collier led the team with nine kills each. Alexia Souza put up 31 assists and led the team with seven digs and three aces.
The Lady Bulldogs (5-6, 1-0 RRAC) went 1-2 last week. It lost to Austin College and Arlington Baptist University before the finishing the week with a four-set victory at Texas College. Tinikia Lacy leads the team with 74 kills and 26 blocks. Jamesha Hutton leads in digs with 134 and shares the team lead with Kandice Jackson in service aces at 11. Jackson is Jarvis Christian’s main setter with 134 assists.
Wiley College leads the Red River Athletic Conference in assists per set at 12.3. Souza is the top setter in the conference with 10.64 assists per set and ranks ninth in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. Frank leads the conference with 4.4 kills per set and ranks fifth in the NAIA.
Jarvis Christian leads the conference in blocks per set at 2.2 and digs per set at 17.5. Hutton is on top of the conference with 4.5 digs per set. Lacy ranks second in the conference and 34th in the NAIA with a .321 hitting percentage.
The Lady Wildcats have their first homestand of the 2019 season with Red River Athletic Conference matches against Paul Quinn College at 6 p.m. Friday and the University of the Southwest at 1 p.m. Saturday.