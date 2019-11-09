SAN ANTONIO — The Wiley College volleyball team end the 2019 season by making its fifth consecutive trip to the Red River Athletic Conference Volleyball Championship semifinals. It fell in three sets to the tournament host and third seed Our Lady of the Lake University (25-23, 27-25, 29-27) on Friday at Mabee Gymnasium.
The Lady Wildcats finish the season 17-11. They finished the regular season in second place in the conference.
Despite recording fewer kills, Wiley College out-hit Our Lady of the Lake .126 to .093. Khrystyna Frank recorded a match-high 13 kills. She added 11 digs to complete her ninth double-double. Marissa Neal followed with six kills on 20 attempts. Alexia Souza assisted on 30 of Wiley College’s kills.
Defensively, the Lady Wildcats dug 63 of Our Lady of the Lake’s attacks. Alia Scott recorded 24 digs. Neal also finished in double figures with 11. Wiley College dominated with 19 blocks. Tiyanna Johnson equaled her career-high with nine total blocks – all assists. Renata Carlos Da Silva surpassed her career-high with two solo blocks and seven assists.
The Saints (19-6) were stronger in the serve and pass game. Wiley College gave them eight points on service aces and allowed four aces. Frank got the Lady Wildcats’ only ace. They benefited from four service errors by Our Lady of the Lake.
Wiley College fell behind at the beginning of the first set – trailing by as many as five. Johnson got a kill and teamed up with Frank and Hailie Williams on blocks to tie the set.
The loss wraps up the playing careers of Alexia Souza, Renata Carlos Da Silva and Teleza Collier. In three seasons, Souza recorded 2,137 assists which are third in program history. Da Silva contributed to 158 blocks with 28 solo and 130 assists. She ranks in the Top 15 in program history in all three categories. After only appearing in seven sets last season, Collier recorded 110 kills in 21 matches.