Wiley college Sports Information
The Wiley College volleyball team will play its next three matches against schools from the state of Louisiana when it travels to the University of St. Thomas-Houston to face Xavier University (1 p.m.) and Louisiana College (5 p.m.) today and host Dillard University at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Live statistics will be available for today’s matches. Live statistics and Live video for $7.95 will be available for Saturday’s home match against Dillard.
Wiley College is looking to extend their season-best four-match winning streak and move to 15 wins. Xavier is hoping to pick up three victories to move to 21 on the season. Louisiana College is aiming to move its win total to six. Dillard seeks two victories to even its record at 11 apiece.
The Lady Wildcats (12-3, 7-1 RRAC) swept Texas College (25-7, 25-14, 25-20) for a second consecutive match. They out-hit the Lady Steers .434 to .000. They recorded 42 kills to Texas College’s 16. For the second straight match, Kailie Williams recorded double-digit kills with 11. Marissa Neal had her second match with double-digit digs at 11. The victory gives Wiley College a half-match lead in the Red River Athletic Conference standings.
The University of St. Thomas-Houston (18-4, 9-0 GCAC) enters Friday’s match on a 10-match winning streak. It swept Edward Waters and won in four sets against Talladega in Gulf Coast Conference play. Kayla Black leads the team with 262 kills for an average of 3.69 per set. Eva Le Guillou is the main setter with 649 – an average of 9.01 per set. Jennifer Torres leads Xavier with 231 digs for an average of 3.45 per set. Vivica Price Spraggins is the top blocker with seven solo and 59 assists.
Louisiana College (3-12, 1-6 ASC) – which competes in the American Southwest Conference in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III – is in their third season. They were swept in their last two conference matches by the University of Texas-Dallas and LeTourneau University. Jaslyn Bright leads the team with 133 kills – an average of 2.5 per set. Paris Babino is the top setter with 294 assists – 6.26 per set. I’Nyah Kately leads the Lady Cats with 182 digs – 3.4 per set. Sadi Jones is the top blocker with 24.
Dillard (9-11, 6-3 GCAC) has lost their last four matches. They lost to Edward Waters College and Talladega College in five sets. Desire Neal leads the Lady Bleu Devils with 218 kills for an average of 3.25 per set. Kamryn Linton leads the team with 296 assists (4.63 per set). Semira Kidane follows with 271 assists (4.93 per set). Alexis Barnett leads Dillard with 295 digs – averaging 4.04 per set. Elisabeth Gallon is the team’s top blocker with 62. Dillard will visit NCAA Division I program Grambling State University before coming to Marshall.
