eWiley College Sports Information
In its first home match of the 2019 season, the Wiley College volleyball team put down 39 kills in a sweep over Paul Quinn College (25-12, 25-13, 25-15) in a Red River Athletic Conference match on Friday at Alumni Gymnasium.
“We played well tonight,” head coach Mike MacNeill said. “Our focus was on serve and passing. We won the aces but we made too many errors with nine. We tied the serve-pass game, which is a huge part of the game.”
With the win, the Lady Wildcats improve to 7-2 and 3-0 in conference play and takes a half-match lead over Our Lady of the Lake University for first place. The Lady Wildcats advance to 7-0 against Paul Quinn College.
Khrystyna Frank led all players with 12 kills. Hailie Williams broke her career-high for the second consecutive match with 10 kills on 16 attacks, as she started in place of Teleza Collier – who was benched for a second consecutive match due to disciplinary reasons.
“Hailie made major contributions in her first career start,” MacNeill said. “It’s her first double digit kill night. She is working hard in practice and doing a lot of things well. It showed tonight.”
Wiley College held the lead nearly the entire match with Paul Quinn only having a couple of one-point leads in the third set.
In the first set, the Lady Wildcats recorded 16 kills and three errors on 30 attacks for a .433 hitting percentage. The Lady Tigers had seven kills and six errors on 27 attacks for a .037 hitting percentage.
Wiley College scored the first three points of the second set on a kills by Renata Da Silva, a service ace by Alexia Souza and a ball handling error on Paul Quinn. The Lady Tigers got within one but blocks by Souza and Tiyanna Johnson and Neal and Da Silva helped push Wiley College’s advantage to six.
Paul Quinn cut the lead to three. Da Silva picked up a kill and an ace. Johnson had a solo block and combined with Williams on another block – which helped push the lead to eight.
The Lady Wildcats had nine kills and five errors on 25 attacks for a .160 hitting percentage. The Lady Tigers had six kills and nine errors on 29 attacks for a (-).103 hitting percentage.
In the final set, Wiley College recorded 14 kills and three errors on 32 attacks for a .344 hitting percentage. Paul Quinn College recorded six kills and six errors on 31 attacks for a .000 hitting percentage.
The Lady Wildcats had 39 kills on 87 attacks for a .322 hitting percentage. Da Silva followed Frank and Williams with eight kills on 15 attempts. The Lady Tigers had 19 kills on 87 attacks for a (-).023 hitting percentage. Symone Carmenar led Paul Quinn with five.
Alexia Souza assisted on 36 of Wiley College’s 39 kills – surpassing 1,500 assists for her career. Ariel DeVault assisted 15 of Paul Quinn’s 19 kills.
Wiley College had 47 digs. Alia Scott recorded 13 digs – marking her seventh match in double figures. Paul Quinn recorded 37 digs led by Gaby Gameuda’s 12.
The Lady Wildcats had a solo block and 10 block assists. Johnson led the team with a solo block and three assists. The Lady Tigers had three solo blocks and six assists. Carmenar led the team with a solo block and two assists.
Wiley College recorded five service aces. Souza led the team with three. Paul Quinn College didn’t record an ace and made four service errors.
Kailie Williams made her collegiate debut with two serves in the third set.
The Lady Wildcats wrap up the homestand with the University of the Southwest – which swept Jarvis Christian College for its second conference win.