The Wiley College volleyball team will face its East Texas rival Texas College for a 6 p.m. match tonight at Alumni Gymnasium and 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Gus F. Taylor Gymnasium in Tyler.
Tonight’s match will have live video for $7.95 and live statistics at no charge. The links can be found at wileyathletics.com/media-schedule.
The Lady Wildcats are looking to stay on top of the Red River Athletic Conference standings. Texas College is looking for its first two conference victories.
Before hosting Wiley College, the Lady Steers will pay a visit to Jarvis Christian College.
Wiley College swept National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I program Alcorn State University (25-15, 26-24, 25-21 on the road on Tuesday. Tinoi Martin led a balanced offense with eight kills. Alexia Souza provided 27 assists along with four kills, four service aces, a solo block and three block assists.
Alia Scott recorded her 11th match with double-digit digs at 14.
Texas College fell at Paul Quinn College in four sets and were swept by the University of the Southwest.
The Lady Steers enter tonight’s match on a five-match losing streak. Taylor Crabtree leads the team with 74 kills and 120 digs. Queen Price is their top setter with 112 assists – an average of 2.6 per set. Kaitlyn Lewis is Texas College’s top blocker with three solo and 25 assists.
After these two matches, Wiley College will play at the University of St. Thomas-Houston Tournament against Xavier University (La.) and NCAA Division III program Louisiana College on Oct. 11.
