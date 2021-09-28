MARSHALL 3, MT. PLEASANT 0: Thanks to Tuesday night’s three-game sweep on the road over Mount Pleasant, Marshall’s volleyball team moved into second place in district play. The Lady Mavs won with final scores of 25-20, 25-23, 25-23. The Lady Mavs currently hold an overall record of 22-11 and a district record of 4-1.
Tuesday night saw Mahogani Wilson lead the Lady Mavs in kills with eight as she added a pair of blocks. Mia Dunaway had seven kills and Isabella had 12 digs.
The win puts Marshall above Hallsville and right behind Texas High. Marshall and Texas High are slated to go head-to-head Friday at 4:30 at Maverick Gymnasium in Marshall.
WASKOM 3, E. FIELDS 2: WASKOM — Elysian Fields rallied from a set down to force five frames, but came up short in a 15-25, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22, 15-9 loss to Waskom.
Anna Claire Reeves had eight kills, 16 assists and nine digs for Waskom. Alaina Dyson recorded 16 kills, 14 assists and 11 digs, Isabelle Phillips six kills and five blocks, Catherine Bailey six kills, six digs and four aces and LaDaija Thomas 27 digs.
Bryanne Beavers had six kills and two blocks in the loss for EF. Morgan Shaw finished with 11 assists, three kills, two blocks and 12 digs. Gracey Struwe had 18 digs and two aces, Kelsey O’Brien 20 digs, Allison O’Brien nine assists and four digs, Kerrigan Love five kills and five blocks and Kylie Griffin four aces.