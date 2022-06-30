ETA1 16 Black has enjoyed a lot of success since the current club volleyball season began in 2021, and is ready to finish it on the right note at this weekend’s Girls Junior National Championship at Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.
The East Texas-based team is scheduled to compete in the age-16 group at the national tournament, and will start play in American Division Pool 7. It will open the event with Friday’s 9 a.m. matchup against Vienna Elite 16-L on Court 64, and will head to Court 63 later in the day to face FC Elite 16 White at 11 a.m. and Palm Beach Jrs. 16 Elite at 1 p.m.
On Saturday, the squad will hit the court again when it battles 850 Elite 16 BLUE at 9 a.m. and Texas Tornados 16National at 11 a.m. on Court 8. It will wrap up the day two action when it meets Momentum 16 Elsa on Court 9 at 1 p.m., and turn its attention to Sunday’s 9 a.m. match against Apex VB 16-1 at Court 71, and Monday’s bracket play.
The program currently has notable high school volleyball players from across the Ark-La-Tex, so it’s not a surprise that it advanced to the national event. It reached the stage after it won the Lone Star Classic 16 American Division during Easter weekend.
“It’s the biggest qualifier in the nation,” ETA1 16 Black head coach Leo Scott said of his program advancing past the Lone Star Classic. “And the toughest qualifier in Texas.”
This season’s loaded roster features Hallsville’s Lauren Pyle and Macie Nelson, East Texas Homeschool Sports’ Jenna Parker, Canton’s Georgia Crayton, Whitehouse’s Megan Cooley, Edgewood’s Kassidy Paul and Bailey Brooks, Mabank’s Ashlyn Thompson, Lindale’s Maddox Lay, Bullard’s Campbell Clark, and Shreveport Calvary Baptist Academy’s Kiya Casey and Harper Cauley.
The team also won Final Stop in early March, and Frozen Fest on Dec. 12.
“It takes a lot of commitment from them,” Scott said of his program’s players. “They’re playing in a tournament that not many players get to play in. They started practicing once a week in October, and then two times a week in November. Their first tournament was in December, so they pretty much play year-round. We’ll get back from this in July, and they’ll have a couple weeks off and get right into school ball.”
Because the players come from a wide variety of high school programs, they have had to adjust their individual roles to allow their club team to also succeed.
“In their school programs, they’re all alphas,” Scott said of his club program’s players. “They’re all the offensive threats in their school, or the best passers or setters. Coming here, everyone is trying to find a role. They all came to accept different roles than they’re used to. To me, that’s been the biggest thing.”
The athletes of the program have definitely put in the necessary work over the past nine months. Now, it’s time to see it pay off.
“The main keys for them are to have fun and to remember that it’s just volleyball,” Scott said of his team’s approach this week. “It’s still serve, pass, set, and hit.”