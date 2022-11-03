The day has come where friends are competitors again.
For Cason Ragsdale and Kaden Proffitt, fishing is a way of life and the past four years it has been a team competition. That team competition resulted in East Texas Baptist University’s first Major League Fishing Collegiate national championship for the Tiger Bass Fishing program. Ragsdale and Proffitt earned that national championship as a team. Now, they have their shot on the professional tour as individuals from winning that national championship.
By winning the MLF Abu Garcia College Fishing National Championships in March, they qualified for the MLF’s Toyota Series Championships on November 3-5 in Alabama, on Lake Guntersville. They both will now face anglers they have watched on tv. Now, Ragsdale and Proffitt will be the ones to watch on tv as they compete amongst the best in the professional nation.
Ragsdale says, “Seeing all of the wrapped boats (that we recognize the anglers) as we drive around the lake is an interesting experience. You know what anglers are in the boats and you know their track record on tournament trails, so it can definitely get in your head if you let it.”
Proffitt also agrees with Ragsdale on seeing the professionals and being at that higher level saying, “I have been trying to focus on finding fish and keeping my mind off the fact that I am fishing against pros. I think 90% of fishing is mental, and I think it’s important to not let things like that get in my head.”
Competing individually will not be hard for the two anglers as they have been doing that since high school. These two East Texas anglers were rivals before they came to ETBU as Ragsdale is from Winnsboro while Proffitt when to Mount Vernon High School. It was ETBU that brought the two competitors together to compete as a team that led to the National Championship.
The two, though, had different avenues to learning fishing and getting as good as they are. Ragsdale didn’t start picking up fishing until he was a sophomore in high school after an injury in football. That injury set him down the path of club fishing for Winnsboro with competitions against Proffitt. In that short two and half years learning in high school, Ragsdale learned quickly that he liked this sport and saw what it could take to get to college. When he saw that ETBU had started a fishing team, the only thought was to go be a part of that.
Proffitt has been fishing since he was about three years old. Both his father and grandfather took him out fishing teaching him tricks and trades his entire life. When looking for colleges, ETBU was the best fit in East Texas for him as he could earn a degree and fish, too.
The two of them had separate paths that brought them together and now this weekend they take a different pathway as competitors. Proffitt says, “All of the competitive fishing I have done has me ready for this moment. It’s pretty sweet being out here with the best fishermen in the U.S. Being able to compete on this level is a cool experience and gives me a lot of exposure and experience in the sport.”
This past week both were in Guntersville, Ala., preparing for the today’s start of the tournament. They had a chance to prepare and look over the lake to see the spots they liked. Ragsdale says about preparation, “Before the tournament I studied the map of the lake and looked into how it was going to setup for the tournament. By this I mean the water level, what stage the fish would be at, and other variables that could help me when I got on the water. I also had to get my boat ready. When you tournament fish, your equipment gets used and abused the entire time. Making sure you eliminate that variable is key to a stress-free trip.”
Proffitt says, “I haven’t done anything out of the ordinary to prepare for this tournament. I’ve tried to treat it like any other tournament as much as I can. I have been competing on my own for years outside of college tournaments, so it’s not necessarily a new thing for me. I had a pretty tough practice the other day, so I’m a little nervous. Every day is different though, so I’m excited to see what happens.”
Competing as individuals now becomes that hard part after being a team together for so long. Proffitt says, “It has been tough trying to decide how much information Cason and I should share with each other about our practice.”
Regardless of the outcome for the both of them, the experience to start their professional career and compete amongst the best is a moment they will remember forever. Ragsdale says, “It’s pretty sweet (being at this tournament). Being able to compete on this level is a cool experience and gives me a lot of exposure and experience in the sport.”
For Proffitt, this is something he has strived for since he was in high school. His goal has always been to become a professional fisher and now that chance is here. He says, “I have been pursuing a dream of fishing professionally for many years which has resulted in tons of time on the water. Every second of fishing experience up to this point has helped prepare me for this event. I’m pumped! I can’t wait to see how I stack up against the pros!”
Ragsdale and Proffitt start their new pathway as professional anglers in Alabama but their friendship from ETBU will always be with them forever.