ETBU softball swept the American Southwest Conference Player of the Week honors.
Delanie Loya (Hitter of the Week) and Hannah Kelley (Pitcher of the Week) earned the awards for their play vs. Howard Payne University. ETBU has now produced five player of the week awards this season.
Loya had a stellar series vs. HPU hitting .667 (6-for-9) as the designated player. She posted two doubles, a grand slam home run, six RBI, three runs scored, and a 1.222 slugging percentage. She was 3-of-3 in the first game of the series with two RBI and a double and then had the grand slam in game two. She is now batting .462 on the year with 15 RBI, two home runs, and two doubles.
Kelley gained her second ASC Pitcher of the Week award this season and third in her career with a game three shutout win over HPU. She threw a one-hitter striking out seven batters with just one walk in six innings. She retired the first 10 batters of the game with five strikeouts.
ETBU is currently 9-3 on the year and headed to the NFCA Classic in Columbus, Ga., to face several nationally ranked teams. They will play six games in three days with four of the teams in the top 25.
Baseball
Starting off the month as one of the top pitchers in NCAA Division III, East Texas Baptist University baseball pitcher Sayers Collins has been named the NCBWA National Pitcher of the Month. This is Collins fifth award in the short 2022 baseball season as he has been the American Southwest Conference Pitcher of the Week three times and on the d3baseball.com “Team of the Week.”
Collins is off to a 4-0 start and has allowed just one run in 27 innings. Collins opened the year with 22 2/3 shutout innings before allowing a run in the second inning of a 7-1 win over Howard Payne University on February 27. The right-hander struck out 43 and is holding the opposition to a tidy .130 average. Collins opened the year with seven innings of three-hit shutout baseball during ETBU’s 15-0 rout of Centenary College of Louisiana on February 6. He followed that up with consecutive complete-game shutouts against Belhaven University (February 13) and University of the Ozarks (February 19). Collins allowed just one hit and struck out 13 during a 1-0 win over Belhaven and he had a four-hitter with 10 strikeouts against Ozarks.
ETBU is currently 12-2 on the year and 9-0 in the ASC.
Basketball
MEN
Four players from the East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball team have earned American Southwest Conference awards for their play in 2021-22. Aaron Gregg, Darry Moore, Chris Haynes, and Ryan Elzy all were honored by the ASC.
Gregg made the All-ASC second-team as he finished averaging 15 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. He finished the season with 128 assists, 51 steals, and four blocks. Earlier in the year, he was named the ASC Player of the Week and was All-ASC honorable mention last year. He posted a career-high 31 points vs. Wisconsin-River Falls on November 26 and then had 14 assists vs. Ozarks on February 10. He was third in the ASC in assists (4.9) and steals (2.0) and fifth in assists/turnover ratio (1.4).
Moore earned his first ASC award being named to the third-team. He recorded 22 points in a game three times this season and had 17 rebounds vs. St. Thomas on November 11. He finished averaging 14.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while recording 17 steals and nine blocks. He had four double-doubles on the year and five 20+ point games.
Haynes was given his fourth ASC award in his career as a honorable mention selection. He has been an All-ASC second team (2020) and honorable mention (2019, 2022) member and was on the ASC All-Tournament team in 2020. He has one ASC East Player of the Week award from January 6, 2020. Earlier this year, he recorded his 1,000th career point finishing with 292 points averaging 11.2 per game. He also averaged 5.2 rebounds per game with 50 assists, 26 blocks, and 20 steals. He made 49.1% of his shots from the floor and was an 84% free throw shooter.
Elzy became a member of the ASC All-Freshman team for his first career award. He was one of five players chosen for the team. He averaged 5.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per game 50 steals and 37 assists. He scored a career high 16 points against Nebraska Wesleyan on November 27.
ETBU finished the year at 14-12 making the ASC Tournament.