etbuaward.jpg
Buy Now

The East Texas Baptist University Athletic Communications Department was recently honored at the CoSIDA Convention in Las Vegas.

 Courtesy Photo

ETBU’s Athletic Communications Department was given two CoSIDA Publication awards for their work. Along with this, the staff also presented at the 2022 CoSIDA Convention in Las Vegas on “Training Student Assistants.”

“It has been a great month for the ETBU Athletic Communications Department,” said ETBU Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Adam P. Ledyard. “We are honored to receive two national awards for our publications but the biggest honor was being able to tell our story about our student-athlete program and how it works at the national convention. Having my staff there to help with the presentation along with a student in Sha’maal Parrish was an experience I will never forget.”

Recommended For You