ETBU’s Athletic Communications Department was given two CoSIDA Publication awards for their work. Along with this, the staff also presented at the 2022 CoSIDA Convention in Las Vegas on “Training Student Assistants.”
“It has been a great month for the ETBU Athletic Communications Department,” said ETBU Assistant Athletic Director for Communications Adam P. Ledyard. “We are honored to receive two national awards for our publications but the biggest honor was being able to tell our story about our student-athlete program and how it works at the national convention. Having my staff there to help with the presentation along with a student in Sha’maal Parrish was an experience I will never forget.”
ETBU was given “Best in the Nation” for their 2022 baseball game program cover promoting the James Morgan Weekend. That same program was then “Third in the Nation” for design. This is the second time ETBU has received CoSIDA Publication Awards under Ledyard’s guidance.
At the end of June, the athletic communications staff presented at the 2022 CoSIDA Convention. Ledyard, along with Peyton Thibault, former graduate assistant Hunter Overholt, and student Parrish, talked about the set up for their student program. In a room filled with 50+ people, Ledyard shared a power point on how the student program has built up over his 10-year tenure at ETBU. Thibault, Overholt, and Parrish all were given five minutes to tell their story of the program.
Another honor for the convention went to Parrish as he received a NCAA Division III grant to attend. He was one of eight NCAA Division III students chosen to be at the convention to learn more about the athletic communications career. He is also the first ETBU student to receive a grant to attend this convention under Ledyard.
This is not the first time that Ledyard has represented ETBU on the national level at CoSIDA. He has also spoke at the 2017, 2018, and 2019 conventions along with helping/moderating for the virtual conventions in 2020 and 2021. He has also presented at the 2016 D3Day at the CoSIDA Convention and at the 2015 Q1 Productions Sports Fan Engagement Conference.
Thibault enters his second year at ETBU as a graduate assistant working on his degree in strategic communications and Parrish is on pace to graduate in 2023.