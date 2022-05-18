The East Texas Baptist University baseball team placed a league-leading 13 players on the American Southwest Conference All-Conference teams along with three major awards. Sayers Collins, Brett Wagner, and the ETBU coaching staff all were given ASC awards.
Collins was named the ASC Pitcher of the Year while Wagner was the ASC Newcomer of the Year. Jared Hood, Tanner Matthews, Dillion Leveille, and Andrew Loudermilk were the Co-ASC Coaching Staff of the Year. It is the second year in a row and third overall time that ETBU has earned the Coaching Staff of the Year award. This is also the second year in a row that ETBU has earned the ASC Pitcher of the Year.
Leading the way on the All-ASC first-team are Collins, Wagner, Jase Jones, and Trent Clark. Collins broke the ETBU and ASC record of 21 years for strikeouts in a season with 121 surpassing ETBU alumnus Marty Mayfield’s record of 117.
This season has brought national awards to Collins as the NCBWA National Monthly (February) and Weekly (May 12) Pitcher awards along with being in the d3baseball.com “Team of the Week” twice. He was the ASC Pitcher of the Week, three times, and made the ASC Blue Bracket All-Tournament team. This is the second year in a row to be named All-ASC first-team. He finished the year 11-2 tying the ETBU record for most wins in a season posting a 2.55 ERA. He threw two one-hit shutouts this season in wins against Belhaven (Feb. 13), 1-0, and Mary Hardin-Baylor (May 7), 10-0.
Wagner was given his third ASC award this year after earning ASC Blue Bracket and Gold Bracket All-Tournament status as an outfielder. He led ETBU with 11 home runs and 46 RBI while producing 18 doubles and two triples playing and starting in all 46 games. At the end of the regular season, his walk-off single gave ETBU the regular season title against Texas Dallas along with catch in left field robbing a home run. He had a career-high six RBI vs. Ozarks (Feb. 18) with two home runs in the game and 18 games with two or more hits.
Jones earned his first All-ASC award as a designated hitter to go with his ASC Hitter and d3baseball.com “Team of the Week” honors (Mar. 22). This is his second major award in the week as he also was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team. Batting .333, he tied for the team lead in home runs with 11 and was second on the team in RBI (42) and third in doubles (9). He had five RBI vs. LeTourneau (Apr. 9) for a career-high and 13 games with two or more hits.
Clark rounded out the All-ASC first-team list as a relief pitcher. This is his second ASC award as he was on the ASC Gold Bracket All-Tournament team. He went 4-1 on the year with a 3.30 ERA and 37 strikeouts earning three saves. He picked up wins over Hardin-Simmons, Texas Dallas (2), and Mary Hardin-Baylor with saves vs. Williamette, Belhaven, and Sul Ross State. Twice he struck out five batters for a career-high.
Named to the All-ASC second-team were Will Kelley and Cole Godkin. Kelley earned his second straight All-ASC second-team award as an outfielder and was a member of the ASC Blue Bracket All-Tournament team. This is also his second major award also being named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District team. He led the team with 10 steals in 10 attempts and had a .316 batting average with eight home runs, seven doubles, three triples, and 40 RBI. He tied his career-high of four RBI, twice, this season and had two or more hits in 17 games.
Godkin is on the second-team for a second straight year as a starting pitcher. He was named the ASC Pitcher of the Week on April 18 and med the ASC Blue Bracket All-Tournament team. Recording a 7-2 record, he had a 3.59 ERA with 90 strikeouts in 14 starts leading the team with 95.1 innings pitched. He tied his career-high of 12 strikeouts, twice, this year vs. Hardin-Simmons (Mar. 4) and LeTourneau (Apr. 8).
Austin Barry, Christopher Robinson, and Carson Wilson all made the All-ASC third-team. Barry was given his first major ASC award at catcher after being named to both the ASC Blue and Gold All-Tournament teams. He started 32 games hitting .388 leading the team in batting average. He finished with 10 doubles, five home runs, and 23 RBI. He tied his career-high of three RBI vs. UMHB on May 7 and had two or more hits in 16 games.
Robinson has now earned two All-ASC awards at first base after being honorable mention in 2021. He was the ASC Hitter of the Week on March 7 after recording seven RBI and seven hits in a four-game stretch. He led the team with 59 hits and tied for second in RBI with 42 also posting seven doubles and two triples. Starting 43 games, he stole six bases and two or more hits in 18 games.
Wilson now has two ASC awards at second base as last year he was a honorable mention selection. He was named to the ASC Gold Bracket All-Tournament team for his play in the championship series going 8-for-13 with three RBI. He tied for second on the team with a .353 batting average and had six doubles, three home runs, and 34 RBI with eight stolen bases. In 16 games, he had two or more hits and set a new career-high of four hits vs. UMHB.
Four players were on the All-ASC honorable mention team in Zachary McAdams, Braden Karnes, Jacob Sherman, and Jagger Neely. McAdams now has two All-ASC awards at third base after being on the first-team last season. In his career, he has made the ASC Gold Bracket team and d3baseball.com All-West second team in 2021. This year, he finished hitting .282 with seven home runs, seven doubles, three triples, and 30 RBI tying for the team lead in steals (10). He started all 46 games with 12 games with two or more hits.
Karnes earned his first award as a starting pitcher. He finished with a 3-2 record pitching in 12 games starting six. With a 4.83 ERA, he struck out 26 batters in 41 innings pitched.
Sherman has an All-ASC award for the second year in a row after being on the honorable mention team in 2021. He finished with a 4-1 record and was third on the team with 57 strikeouts and posted a career-high 13 strikeouts vs. Hardin-Simmons on March 5.
Neely gained his first ASC award as a relief pitcher. He pitched in 13 games with a 4.29 ERA and 20 strikeouts with one save. He had a career-high six strikeouts vs. McMurry on March 19.
ETBU finished with 33 wins, won the ASC regular season championship for the first-time ever, were ASC Tournament runners-up and regionally ranked. This season also brought them their first-ever national ranking of 25th earlier in the year and they posted a program best 24 ASC wins.