Exploding for 15 runs on a Tuesday night non-conference game, ETBU unleashed on the University of Dallas, 15-2, moving to 12-2 on the year.
ETBU had nine extra base hits including four home runs.
Braden Karnes went five innings for his first win with three strikeouts, giving up just one earned run and four hits. Mackenson Bobo, Daniel Rubio (2 strikeouts), Johnny Follett, and Austin Schaper (1 strikeout) all pitched one inning each.
Will Kelley led the team at the plate going 3-of-4 with four RBI and three runs scored. Two of his three hits were a double and a home run. Jase Jones then went 2-of-4 with two RBI and a home run. Brett Wagner and Ben Lea also recorded home runs. Wagner was second on the team with three RBI followed by Lea and Jones with two, and Ben Jones, Brett Calvillo, Chris Robinson with one.
The scoring started quickly in the first inning as Wagner came in on a triple by Robinson for a 1-0 lead. Lea followed with a two-run shot to over left field for the three-run advantage. Dallas cut the lead to two, 3-1, in the third inning but a Wagner sac fly made it 4-1.
ETBU’s biggest inning came in the fourth with five runs scored. Lea stole home for the first run and then Jase Jones singled in Nick Massarini for the 6-1 lead. Ben Jones then doubled down the left field line as Jase Jones came in and Kelley finished out the scoring on a two-run homer making it, 9-1.
Four more runs were scored in the sixth inning as Kelley doubled in two runs for four RBI on the night. Wagner then came through with a two-run home run as ETBU moved their lead to 12, 13-1. Jase Jones homered in the seventh inning and then Calvillo singled in a run making it 15-1 in the eighth. UD added one run in the ninth to end the game.
ETBU will host Hardin-Simmons University on Friday and Saturday in an American Southwest Conference series.