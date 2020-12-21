ABILENE — In a battle of American Southwest Conference undefeated teams, it was ETBU’s women’s basketball defensive efforts that slowed down the high-powered Hardin-Simmons University Cowgirls, 64-50.
HSU was averaging 80 points per game headed into the undefeated contest. ETBU now heads into Christmas break at 8-0 for the first time in three seasons.
Hanna Hudson was the leading scorer with 11 points while Taylor Singleton tallied nine points. Haley Fieseler and Kaia Williams secured eight points of their own while Mallory Stephens and Kenidi White had seven each. For the Cowgirls, Brittany Schnabel posted 13 points while Samantha Tatum and Hallie Edmondson each scored double figures with 12 and 10 points.
ETBU outshot the Cowgirls 36.1%-27.3% from the field. HSU did outshoot ETBU from downtown (23.5%-17.9%) and from the free throw line (84.2%-70.0%). ETBU would score 30 points off turnovers and have 16 second chance points while 21 of their points came off the bench. Most importantly, ETBU would hold HSU to 30 points total from the second quarter on.
The first quarter was back-and-forth between the two teams as ETBU and HSU would each exchange 20 points to end the quarter in a tie. Hudson connected on two three’s (9:09, 5:32) while Mallory Stephens managed four points (3:38-0:11). Fieseler also collected four points (7:32, 2:20) in the quarter. The Cowgirls had their largest lead at 20-16 before ETBU ended the quarter with four straight points.
HSU began the second quarter scoring four straight points to lead 24-20. ETBU shifted that momentum erupting for 12 straight points (8:19-5:15) to grab an eight point lead, 32-24. Singleton tallied half the points (7:51-7:08, 5:15) to lead the run. The Cowgirls responded by cutting the deficit to 32-28 (2:12), but a layup by Mallory Stephens (2:03), free throw by Singleton (1:13), and a buzzer beater by White ended the half with the Tigers up nine points, 37-28.
The Cowgirls started the third quarter scoring four of the first six points to trail 39-32 (7:21). However, a Bridget Upton lay-up ignited the Tigers to a 12-5 run pushing their lead back to 12, 47-35. In that run, Emma Stelzer’s lay-up (4:23) gave ETBU a double-digit lead for the first time at 45-35. Singleton (4:01), Fieseler (1:46), and Hudson (1:24) added to the Tigers scoring the rest of the quarter before HSU recorded a lay-up at the buzzer to trail 51-39.
ETBU’s lead grew to 16 points, 55-39, to start the first two minutes of the fourth quarter.
The rest of the quarter saw ETBU’s defense apply pressure as the Cowgirls would only manage to cut the game to within 11, 59-48 (2:39). Ultimately, Williams sealed the victory with a three-pointer with 2:16 to go for the 64-50 win.
ETBU will return to action for their first home game of the season on Jan. 7, hosting McMurry University at 5:30 p.m.