For the second year in a row, ETBU’s men’s basketball team has received an academic award from the National Association of Basketball Coaches.
ETBU has made the list for the Team Academic Excellence Award due to their team grade point average.
Producing a 3.28 team grade point average, ETBU is the only American Southwest Conference program on the list and one of the seven schools from Texas. There were 157 schools that made the list overall.
“I’m very thankful for the discipline and academic commitment of our team and our assistant coaches. Our players do a tremendous job balancing the demands of school and college athletics. The discipline, time management, commitment and other skills required to excel at such a high level in basketball and academics will benefit them in whatever calling God has for them after graduation,” said head coach Brandon Curran.
This award recognizes outstanding academic achievement by teams with a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 or better for the 2018-19 season. In order to earn a NABC Team Academic Excellence Award, institutions in the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA must count the grade point averages of all men’s student-athletes who competed during the 2018-19 season.
The 2018-19 season was a strong academic year for the men’s basketball team as Jordan Gray was named the American Southwest Conference Distinguished Scholar-Athlete and also was on the CoSIDA Academic All-District team. He is the second player in five years to earn the ASC Distinguished Scholar-Athlete award as Erby Thompson was given the award in 2014-15.
ETBU also had five players named to the ASC All-Academic Team which was the second best in the ASC.
ETBU will be entering its fourth year under Curran and has won 48 games in three years. He has guided ETBU to three straight ASC Tournament appearances, played for the ASC tournament championship in 2017-18, and been regionally ranked.