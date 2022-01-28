Playing strong on the boards and pushing a strong offense, No. 18 East Texas Baptist University won their fourth straight game holding off LeTourneau University, 72-59.
ETBU is now 13-3 overall and 10-3 in the American Southwest Conference.
Both Mallory Stephens and Bridget Upton had 14 points. Mollie Dittmar added nine points and six rebounds while Grace Stephens also had nine points. Taylor Singleton led the team with nine rebounds. LETU’s Keauna Whitfield had 18 points.
ETBU out rebounded LETU, 55-36, and held the YellowJackets to just 12% shooting from the arc. ETBU finished shooting 43% from the floor, 23% from the three-point line, and 58% from the line. LETU made just 31% of their shots and was 62% from the free throw line. ETBU also forced 10 turnovers.
LETU started off the first quarter with a 7-0 lead just two minutes in. ETBU’s first points of the game came on a free throw from Mallory Stephens at 7:34. By the 5:24 mark, ETBU had come within three on a Jade Goynes’ jumper. LETU kept their lead all the way through the first quarter, 13-12.
ETBU outscored LETU, 24-9 in the second quarter to take the lead after a slow first quarter. The Tigers started the quarter on a 12-0 run for an 11-point lead, 24-13, as Haley Fieseler banked in a shot from the paint. Six different players scored in the run in Dittmar, Hanna Hudson, Upton, Mallor Stephens, Brooke Webster, and Fieseler. LETU came within nine, 24-15, but ETBU answered with a 9-0 run for an 18-point lead, 33-15, ending on a Mallory Stephens three-pointer. LETU put a basket in with 51 seconds left to bring the score to 34-22 but Singleton finished on a layup with 34 seconds left for a 14-point halftime lead, 36-22.
An even played third quarter, ETBU kept a double-digit lead the entire time. LETU was within 12 points, 36-24, early only to see a 17-point lead by ETBU, 41-24, with 6:16 left on a Goynes fast break layup. With 2:15 left to play, Goynes put ETBU up by 19 points, 49-30 for the largest lead of the game. Upton ending the half on a three-point play for an 18-point lead head to the fourth quarter, 52-34.
LETU made it a game in the fourth quarter out scoring ETBU, 25-20. Four minutes into the final quarter, LETU cut the lead to nine, 55-46, but ETBU answered with a 5-0 run to push their lead back to 14, 60-46. At the 3:36 mark, LETU had a 6-0 run to pull within eight, 60-52. They didn’t get any closer than eight the rest of the game. With 1:50 left, they once again were within eight, 65-57, but ETBU ended the game on a 7-2 run for the 72-59 victory.
ETBU will host Texas Dallas on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. UTD is receiving votes in the d3hoops.com National Poll and is 10-3 and 9-1 in ASC play. ETBU fell to UTD, 53-49, on November 29, in Richardson. ETBU is 5-4 vs. UTD in the last nine meetings splitting the series the past two years.
Men
In a great NCAA Division III atmosphere, East Texas Baptist University couldn’t stop LeTourneau University’s three-point shooting in the second half as they fell in Ornelas Gym, 81-75.
ETBU is now 9-9 overall and 7-6 in the American Southwest Conference.
Aaron Gregg led the way with 22 points and six rebounds. Darry Moore recorded 17 points while Chris Haynes had 12 points and Kevin Charles 11 points. LETU had three players score over 20 points as both Andrew Eberhard and Deonte Jackson each had 24 points. ETBU was out rebounded, 30-26, but forced 17 turnovers with 11 steals. ETBU finished shooting 45% from the floor, 21% from the arc, and 76% from the line. LETU shot 62%, made 60% from the three-point line, and 76% from the free throw line.
It was all ETBU in the first half taking a 10-point lead at the half, 39-29. Jayden Williams made it a seven-point lead, 11-4, just four minutes into the game. By the 13:49 mark, ETBU had an 11-point lead, 18-7, on a Charles layup. LETU came within seven points, 22-15, at the 11:30 mark but ETBU pushed it back up to 14 points, 29-15, on a Gregg three-pointer with 10:02 left. Jaden Conner then gave ETBU a 15-point lead, 33-18, with 8:21 left as the largest lead in the game. LETU slowly came back and cut the lead to six, 35-29, on an 11-2 run with 2:35 left. Charlie Cochran then made a layup with 47 seconds left for the 10-point lead at the half.
ETBU had an 11-point lead, 44-33, at the 18:52 mark but it was down to six points, 49-43, just three minutes later. With 12:57 left to play, ETBU had a nine-point lead, 55-46, on a Gregg layup. Over the next seven minutes, LETU went on a 21-6 run for a six-point lead, 67-61, with 6:42 remaining. They never lost the lead again. ETBU cut the lead to two, 77-75, with 24 seconds left but LETU made their free throws to take the game away from the Tigers.
ETBU will host Texas Dallas on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in Ornelas Gym.