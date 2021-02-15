BELTON — Dominating the first half on defense, the No. 2 East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team delivered a 62-48 win over defending American Southwest Conference Tournament Champions the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders. ETBU’s historic start reaches a 19-0 record and puts them at 11-0 in the ASC East.
Hanna Hudson led ETBU with 14 points including three three-pointers. The Stephens sisters of Mallory (nine points, five assists) and Grace (eight points, seven rebounds) combined for 17 points. Olivia Champion led UMHB with 10 points for the game.
Outshooting UMHB from the field (44.4%-31.7%), ETBU barely won both three-point field goal shooting (40%-38.5%) and free throw shooting (72.7%-71.4%). The Tigers all out rebounded the Cru, 39-30, and had 23 bench points to the 16 by UMHB. ETBU’s defense would be effective in recording 12 steals.
ETBU opened the contest with a 7-2 lead as Hudson scored five points (9:12, 7:22) in the stretch. The Crusaders would twice cut the margin to one possession with the last time trailing, 9-6, but were held to 28.6% shooting. A three-pointer by Mallory Stephens (2:18) and a jumper by Haley Fieseler (1:06) extended the Tiger lead to eight. UMHB would make a three to end the first quarter with ETBU up, 14-9.
ETBU pushed their lead to 19-11 following a three by Kenidi White (9:24) and a jumper by Mollie Dittmar (8:29). UMHB would manage just one more three-pointer to trail, 19-14. The rest of the quarter belonged to the Tigers who ended with nine straight points. Hudson would pour on four points including a three with 48 seconds left in the quarter. Free throws by Kaia Williams would give the Tigers a 28-14 lead at the break.
Hudson (8:56) and Grace Stephens (8:06) recorded the first five ETBU points in the third quarter while Emma Stelzer (5:08) and Kyla West (4:36) got on the board as ETBU led, 37-21. The Crusaders cut the margin to 37-26 (3:42) over the next minute. Bridget Upton would make her presence known with five straight points (3:31-3:06) to bring the 16-point lead back, 42-26. UMHB again cut the lead to 11 points (42-31), but Hudson’s lay-up with 21 seconds left made it 44-31 after three.
The fourth quarter would see ETBU maintain their double-digit lead in all but seven seconds of the quarter. Grace Stephens would record four points as ETBU would go up by as much as 15 points (57-42) following a jumper from Williams (2:26). UMHB broke the margin to within single digits with 1:52 to play. Yet Mallory Stephens would seal the win with five free throws down the stretch ending the four-game skid against UMHB.
ETBU will look to keep their winning streak alive as they travel to Jackson, Miss., to face the Belhaven University Blazers on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
MEN
BELTON — Facing off against the top team from the American Southwest Conference West Division, the East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball team couldn’t prevent a surge by the No. 10 University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders late in the second half as they fell, 86-81, on the road. ETBU is now 12-7 overall and 6-4 in the ASC East.
Logan Blow recorded a career high 30 points including a perfect 10-for-10 at the line while Jayden Williams had 16 points. Chris Haynes tallied 12 points and was one rebound shy of a double-double. UMHB was led by 23 points from Josiah Johnson while Carson Hammond (18 points), Ty Prince (15 points), Aedan Welch (13 points), and Gibson Hearne (10 points) tallied double figures.
UMHB finished outshooting ETBU in both field goal (50.9%-47.0%) and three-point shooting (41.7%-35.0%). ETBU was a perfect 12-for-12 from the free throw line all game long to finish at 100%. They also took the battle of the paint outscoring the Crusaders, 44-38.
ETBU would be plagued by a poor start trailing 13-4 (14:20) in the first five minutes of the game. However, ETBU’s big three of Haynes (13:56, 11:27), Charlie Cochran (12:00) and Kevin Charles (10:43) brought ETBU to within one point on eight straight points. ETBU would finally grab the lead at 8:25 as Blow would provide a spark scoring 14 first-half points. But that lead would be short-lived as UMHB retook it at 6:08 and never gave it back up. UMHB would manage a five-point lead at the half, 37-32, and their 47% from the field to 41% from ETBU would prove to be the biggest difference in the game.
The Tigers would come out of the second half on fire as Williams would convert three from downtown while Haynes added four points and Cochran (16:21) contributed a field goal. With that run, ETBU started the half with 15 straight points and a 47-40 lead. Williams would add five more points to push the Tigers to a 52-42 lead with 14:31 left to go. The game would then change as UMHB scored 11 straight points to grab the lead, 53-52 (11:09). After both teams would stay tight, Aaron Gregg’s three gave ETBU a 57-55 lead. That would be the last time ETBU would have the lead as UMHB took control from then on. Despite an inspired second half from Blow, who finished with 16 points in the half, ETBU could only manage to get within 69-66 (5:28) as they were unable to keep UMHB from continuing their strong scoring surge. UMHB would lead 80-70 with two minutes to go but a late Tiger rally was all for naught as they would come up short, 86-81.
ETBU will continue their road trip next weekend when they travel to Jackson, Miss., to take on Belhaven University on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.