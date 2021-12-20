Women
Putting on another defensive show in Ornelas Gym, No. 17 ranked East Texas Baptist University forced 20 turnovers running away from Howard Payne University, 81-33.
ETBU’s defense held HPU to under 10 points in two of the four quarters with only three points allowed in the second quarter. ETBU is now 9-2 and 5-1 in the American Southwest Conference.
Jade Goynes had a career night with 14 points and 14 rebounds for her first career double-double. She was a perfect 6-of-6 from the line and 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. Bridget Upton added 13 points while Magdalena Delascurain had six rebounds. Bria Neal led HPU with 12 points.
ETBU held HPU to 23% shooting from the floor and 16% from the arc while shooting 40% overall and 37% from the three-point line. ETBU also shot 85% from the line while HPU made only 36%. HPU turned the ball over 20 times while ETBU had 10 steals and four blocks while out rebounding the Yellowjackets, 54-26.
ETBU jumped out to an 8-2 lead scoring the first five points of the game on a Mallory Stephens layup and a Hanna Hudson three-pointer. HPU’s first bucket was as close as they would come to ETBU, 5-2, as the Tigers went on a 20-7 run over six minutes for a 16-point lead (1:23). A HPU free throw with 14 seconds left in the first quarter made it a 12-point game, 25-13, headed into the second period.
It was all ETBU in the second period as they scored 20 points and only allowed three. HPU’s only bucket came on a three-pointer with 1:04 left in the half. ETBU scored the first 15 points before HPU hit a shot. Taylor Singleton gave ETBU their first 20-point lead, 35-13, at the 4:41 mark in a three-pointer. Brooke Webster then made it a 27-point game, 40-13, with 2:51 to go.
After HPU hit their only bucket, ETBU finished on a 5-0 run with two free throws by Emma Stelzer and a three-pointer by Upton for a 45-16 lead at the half.
The third period mirrored the second as ETBU only allowed seven points while scoring 21. Mallory Stephens made it a 30-point lead, 50-20, on a three-pointer (7:43) and by the 2:16 mark Goynes put ETBU up by 41-points, 61-20, with two free throws. Stelzer added another layup with 1:19 left for a 44-point lead, 66-22. HPU made on free throw with 21 seconds left as ETBU had a 66-23 lead going into the fourth period.
All the players had a chance to play in the fourth period as Magdalena Delascurain gave ETBU their largest lead of 49, 76-27, with 6:22 left in the game. Chloe Rogers scored ETBU’s final points on a free throw with 52 seconds left as ETBU took the 81-33 win.
ETBU is off for Christmas Break until Jan. 3 when they host Belhaven University at 5:30 p.m.
Men
Five players scored in double figures as East Texas Baptist University won their second straight American Southwest Conference game, 83-71, over Howard Payne University.
ETBU is now 4-6 and 2-3 in the ASC.
Jayden Williams led ETBU with 18 points hitting five three-pointers with four assists. Aaron Gregg added 15 points and four assists while both Charlie Cochran and Chris Haynes had 14 points. Kevin Charles came off the bench giving 11 points with six rebounds making 5-of-7 from the floor. Jaylan Ballou had 19 points for HPU.
ETBU had one of their best shooting games of the year hitting 51% of their shots from the floor and 42% from the three-point line while making 73% from the stripe. HPU shot 38% overall making only 25% from the arc and 80% at free throws. ETBU forced 19 turnovers and out rebounded HPU, 39-28.
Haynes and Cochran combined on a layup and three-pointer to start the game for a 5-0 lead over HPU. HPU came back to take a one-point lead with a three-point play, 11-10, with 13:50 left. The game was then tied at 12 when HPU went on a 5-0 run for the 17-12 lead. At the 10:25 mark, HPU pushed their lead to six, 21-15, on a free throw.
In the next six minutes, ETBU went on a 15-5 run for a 30-26 lead. Cochran made a three-pointer for the four-point lead (4:23). It was Williams who put ETBU back in front in the run with a three-pointer (5:53), 24-21, and then he made it 27-23 with 5:25 to go. HPU then tied the game at 30 (1:43) but ETBU finished on a 7-2 run for a five-point lead at the half, 37-32. Williams nailed another three-pointer with nine seconds left for the five-point lead.
ETBU ran out in front again to start the second half for a seven-point lead, 44-37, and then Haynes pushed the lead to eight, 47-39, with a three-pointer (15:42). HPU cut the lead to five, 47-42, less than a minute later but ETBU had a 7-0 run for a 12-point lead, 54-42, on two free throws by Gregg. HPU came within 10 points, 54-44, with a layup (12:38) as that is as close as they would come the rest of the game. In the next five minutes, ETBU had another run, 13-4, for a 19-point lead, 67-48.
That run put the game away for ETBU. HPU brought the lead back down to 11, 76-65, with 1:58 left but ETBU kept their distance for the 83-71 win.
ETBU will travel to Richardson for an ASC game vs. Texas Dallas on Tuesday at 6 p.m.