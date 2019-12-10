ETBU Sports Information
Robby Dooley and Nathan Fontenot led the way in scoring, and the East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball team cruised to an 85-69 victory over Centenary College.
On a four-game winning streak after hitting 15 3-pointers, the Tigers are now 5-1.
Dooley poured in 26 points on 65% shooting from the floor making five three-pointers and recording six steals. Fontenot added 23 points in just 25 minutes of play making four three-pointers.
Chris Haynes finished leading the team in both rebounds and assists with six in both categories scoring eight points. The Gents also have a pair of 20-point scorers in Ty Prince (27 points) and Cedric Harris (24 points).
ETBU finished by outshooting the Gents 45.1%-41.9% from the field, and 45.5%-32.3% from the three-point line.
They also recorded 19-of-25 assists, tallied 21 points off turnovers, 30 points in the paint, and stole the ball nine times. CC would finish outrebounding the Tigers, 40-36, and would make 87.5% from the free-throw line.
After a three-pointer from CC to start the game, the Tigers ran up 12 straight points (18:10-15:48), which included a pair of three’s from Westin Riddick (17:21, 16:15).
The Gents battled back to tie the score at 17 (10:19). This would be a theme in the first half as ETBU would respond with a 10-0 run (10:00-7:48) including five points from Fontenot (10:00, 7:48) to lead 27-17.
Again, the Gents cut the deficit to five points (27-22, 29-24) but Fontenot tallied four more points (6:14, 4:31) while the Tigers built up a 38-26 lead. CC knocked down a three at the buzzer to trail 38-29 at the break.
The Gents began the second half with a 5-2 run (20:00-19:13) to come within six, 40-34.
They kept within this distance (14:44; 49-43). ETBU continued to keep their lead thanks to Dooley, who would take control adding 13 points (19:01-13:47) in the stretch. CC then made it an eight-point deficit at 60-52 with 10:52.
The turning point came when Fontenot converted a four-point play (10:46). This in return ignited a 14-point second half for him as the Tigers maintained a double-digit lead for all but one possession for the rest of the game. A final three by Colton Collins provided the final score of 85-69 in the win.
ETBU hosts a non-conference game at 3 p.m. on Saturday against Hardin-Simmons University.