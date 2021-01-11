Catching fire in the second half, the East Texas Baptist University women’s basketball team torched the nets in the 77-50 win over Hardin-Simmons University on Saturday.
For the first time in program history, ETBU is 10-0 and improves to 2-0 in the American Southwest Conference. ETBU made 52% from the arc swooshing 13 three-pointers overall and converted 83% of their shots in the third quarter (5-of-8).
Igniting the offense was Bridget Upton with 17 points. Taylor Singleton finished with 10 points and lead with eight rebounds while Hanna Hudson contributed nine points. Kaia Williams recorded eight points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. Leading the Cowgirls was Brittany Schnabel, who had 11 points while Hallie Edmondson tallied 10.
ETBU’s red-hot shooting included a 44.3% performance from the field and 52.0% from downtown. They held a 26-9 edge in points off turnovers and score 41 of the 51 total bench points between the two teams. With 18 assists as well, the Tigers defense posted nine steals.
ETBU will continue ASC play on Thursday as they will travel to Richardson to battle with the University of Texas-Dallas Comets at 5:30 p.m.
MEN
Finding themselves in another hard-fought contest, the East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball team dropped a heart-breaker, 84-83, following a last second shot by Hardin-Simmons University.
At 6-4 overall, ETBU is now 1-1 in the American Southwest Conference.
ETBU was led by Aaron Gregg, who matched his season high of 22 points while recording 10 assists for his first double-double. He also led the team with five steals. Logan Blow (18 points) and Charlie Cochran (17 points) pitched in double figures with Cochran adding a team-high eight rebounds. HSU was led by 30 points from Steven Quinn, who also grabbed a team-high eight rebounds. Neal Chambliss (11 points), Chase Cobb (10 points), and Aidan Walsh (10 points) would also have double-digits on the night.
ETBU did outshoot the Cowboys from the field (56.9%-48.3%) and from three-point range (50.0%-30.0%). Both teams would convert 78.3% from the free throw line. However, it was HSU’ ability to grab rebounds (33-24) including 15 from the offensive glass that proved to be the biggest factor in the game.
ETBU will host the University of North Texas at Dallas on Wednesday to replace the cancelled ASC game with Texas Dallas on Thursday night. Game time is 7 p.m.