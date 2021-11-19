The national presence of the East Texas Baptist University bass fishing team continues to take center stage. In the final MLF (Major League Fishing) Tackle Warehouse School of the Year standings, ETBU finished sixth overall with 2,223 points and was the top Texas school ranked.
“It is always a blessing to have a finish in the top 10 of the School of the Year standings. Coming off of winning the award last year, we set our sights high again this year pushing to win it again. The points were tight in the end as it is important to be consistent throughout the season. We continue to strive for excellence every year as we continue to be at the top in Texas for collegiate bass fishing. I want to thank all of our sponsors for supporting us and providing what we need to be successful,” said head coach Cameron Burger.
ETBU was the top Texas program with 2,223 points finishing one point ahead of Tarleton State and 138 points more than Stephen F. Austin. They were just out of the top five by eight points but 109 points from winning the award.
In the 2021 season, ETBU had four top 10 finishes in MLF tournaments and will have three boats at the national championships. Cannon Bird and Jacob Keith took first place at Lake Chickamauga in March. In April, Cody Ross and Ethan Thurston finished second at Lake Sommerville to qualify. Kaden Profitt and Cason Ragsdale then came in third place at Lake Dardanelle in October as the third boat to qualify.
ETBU’s program is only four years old winning the Southern Conference Championship in 2019 and been the MLF School of the Year award in 2020. This past summer, being only one of 10 programs selected, ETBU won the Bassmaster Classic Championship in Dallas. Every year, at least one boat has qualified for a national championship tournament.