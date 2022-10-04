Community involvement and education on bass fishing is a top priority for the East Texas Baptist University Tiger Bass Fishing team.
On Sunday Oct. 2, they went to Mobberly Baptist Church in Longview to help them host the second annual Mobberly Fishing Clinic. Along with the ETBU Tiger Bass Fishing team, Major League Fishing (MLF) Professional Angler Ott Defoe also spoke.
The Tiger Bass Team led multiple breakout sessions and shared their tips and tricks with those in attendance. Team members paired up to lead a half dozen different sessions. Austin Rose and Brett Jolley taught a session on “All the Varieties of Fishing Lines.” Rose said “Things went great. I think everyone in our session learn a few things. Brett and I shared a few secrets on how we use different lines for different situations.”
The duo of Brayden Mercer and Trey McMeen educated the attendees on all the different types of “rigs” on the market today. McMeen said, “We showed them the difference in an A Rig, TX Rig, Carolina Rig, and Drop Shot.” Mercer followed by saying, “It was awesome having a 7-year old girl come back after the session asking for more advice on using a TX Rig. It made my day.”
Other members of the team leading sessions were Corey Morris and Hudson Gentry, who shoed the crowds the different techniques of flipping and pitching. Fisher Davis and Clayton Primrose demonstrated how to tie several different types of knots, while defending National Champions Kaden Proffitt and Cason Ragsdale explained everything that goes into preparing for a week on the road to fish a tournament.
For the high school anglers in attendance, Dylan Benson, Cross Campbell, and Assistant Coach Bryan Thomas explained the pathways to college fishing. According to Thomas. “It was great to be able to highlight what ETBU offers to its anglers that other schools are unable to do.” Other team members that attended and assisted were Cade Nettles, Tanner French, and Hudson Gentry.
At the end of the day, the team was able to make an impression on over 100 people that attended the event. Proffitt stated, “It was great to see the team out here together giving back to the community. I feel like we made a difference today and had an impact as a team.” Brandon Watson, Connect Pastor of Mobberly said, “Having all the guys from ETBU helping out today made the event special. The helpfulness, attitude, and professionalism of the team does not go unnoticed.”
Special thanks to ETBU Bass Team Sponsors: Skeeter Boats, Symmetry Sports Construction, Hendrix Equipment, Jones Trolling Motor, 4D Fishing, and Elite Tungsten