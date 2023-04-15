Special to the News Messenger
A historic season has taken place for the East Texas Baptist University beach volleyball program in their first year of existence. Five of their six victories have come at home this year going 4-1 at their own tournament.
They venture into another historic moment this weekend playing in the AVCA Small College Beach Championships in Tavares, Fla., April 15 through 16.
“It has been a great first season for us as we have grown a lot as a team, learned a lot, and had a lot of fun,” said head coach Allison Kuster. “Getting our first win of the program at home was super exciting at our tournament. We have had such great support all year.”
ETBU is one of eight teams in the tournament and is seeded number six. They will play in Pool B with Hendrix College, Berry College, and the University of Lynchburg. The first match will come on Saturday, April 15, against Berry College at 9:05 a.m. eastern time whom they haven’t played. If they win, they will at 1:25 p.m. against the winner of Hendrix/Lynchburg match. If they lose, they will play the loser of the same match at 12:20 p.m.
Of the eight teams in the tournament, ETBU has faced Stevenson (#1 seed), Hendrix (#2 seed), Huntingdon (#4 seed), Mary Hardin-Baylor (#5 seed), and Lynchburg (#7 seed). The other two teams in the tournament are #3 seed Berry and #8 seed Lake-Sumter. ETBU has faced Mary Hardin-Baylor six times this year winning one dual with four of the duals being decided by one match. They faced both Stevenson (L, 5-0) and Huntingdon (L, 5-0) at Berry College on March 24-25. They have also taken on Lynchburg, twice, splitting the duals with them, 3-2, each time. Hendrix is another program ETBU has faced twice dropping both duals, 4-1, and 5-0.
Saturday’s match vs. Berry will bring another historic moment playing in their first post-season match in their first season. Berry is 14-14 on the year and in their second year as a program.
The duals will take place at Hickory Point Beach which will have 21 professional-grade lighted courts, complete athletic complex, a pavilion and picnic tables, and a playground.
ETBU has 13 student-athletes on the team in the first season with two seniors in Libby Gear and Hope Shipp.