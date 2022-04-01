After splitting the first two games of the Strike Out Cancer Series against University of Mary Hardin-Baylor on Friday, ETBU’s softball team capped it off with a 7-2 win on Saturday. The Tigers are now 22-7 overall and 16-5 in American Southwest Conference play. UMHB is 19-9 overall and 12-6 against conference opponents.
“It was definitely a huge win for us,” ETBU head softball coach Janae Shirley said after Saturday’s game. “The standings in our conference are super competitive, so that sets us apart by being able to win the series against them. It puts is in second right now. It gives us the tiebreaker over them if we were to tie.”
ETBU scored its seven runs on eight hits. Tristen Maddox went 1-for-3 and reached on a walk. Courtney White reached on a hit, an error and scored one run. Del Loyawas 1-for-4 with a home run. Taryn Cummings and Ashley Croft each reached on two runs and scored one run. Mary Frances Ellis was 1-for-3 with one run and one RBI. Sara Bledsoe was 1-for-2 with a home run. Corley Carpenter singled and scored one run. Amber Thibodeaux was 2-for-3 with a single and a double. Croft started in the circle for the Tigers as she threw 62 pitches in three innings, where she allowed one run on two hits walked four batters and struck out one. Toni Tamborello threw 17 pitches in one inning where she allowed one run on one hit and two walks. Kassidy Cravey threw 36 pitches in three innings, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks.
The Crusaders scored their two runs on five hits. Milly Cesare was 0-for-3 with a walk and one run. Julia Crofut was 2-for-4. Tatum Stover finished the game 1-for-3 with a walk. Elissa Elliott was 0-for-2 but rached on a walk and scored one run. Bailey Eggleston and Blakeley Niles each went 1-for-3. Niles also recorded one RBI.
UMHB got a runner on in the top of the first inning but was unable to get on the scoreboard.
The bottom of the first saw ETBU score six runs on four hits, all of which came with two outs. White sent the ball down the right field line where it went between the first baseman’s legs. She was brought home a batter later when Loya launched the ball in the left-field stands to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead. Croft was walked before Ellis singled and scored Cummings. Croft and Ellis were brought home on a three-run homer, Bledsoe’s first of the year as the ball landed in the same stands as Loya’s home run. That gave ETBU a 6-0 lead after one complete inning.
The second inning led off with Stover reaching on a walk. She made her way around to third when Eggleston singled, putting runners on the corners. Castillo was walked and that loaded the bases for UMHB but the Tigers kept the Crusaders scoreless thanks to a 5-3 grounder. ETBU got a runner on with a walk but was unable to add to its lead as the score remained 6-0 with two innings in the books.
The next run came in the fourth inning. Elliott was walked and two batters later, she was brought home on an RBI single from Niles to give UMHB its first run of the game. ETBU added a hit but no runs as the score was 6-1 heading into the fifth inning.
In the top of the fifth, Cesare and Gutierrez were walked before Crofut singled. That loaded the bases for the Crusaders. Stover’s RBI single scored Cesare. The Tigers closed the inning with a double play and took their four-run lead to the bottom of the fifth.
With two outs, Carpenter singled. She was brought home on an RBI double from Thibodeaux. Maddox reached on a single but was unable to add to ETBU’s lead. That made the score 7-2 after five innings.
Each team went three up, three down in the sixth inning and the Crusaders did the same in the seventh inning as the Tigers sealed up the 7-2 win.
ETBU will be off this week and will return to action for a double header against Concordia on Thursday, April 14 and the series finale on Friday, April 15. UMHB is set to take on Concordia for a three-game series starting Friday.