COLUMBUS, Ga. – East Texas Baptist University swept through the final day of the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) Classic by earning two more wins. ETBU defeated Coe College, 6-5, and then Alma College, 10-3, to go 4-2 in the Classic.
ETBU is now 13-5 overall.
ETBU 6, COE 5: Delanie Loya singled in the winning run for the walk-off win, 6-5, in the bottom of the seventh inning. She batted in Courtney White for the winning run as ETBU won their 12th game of the year. Loya went 3-of-4 with two RBI in the game to lead ETBU. White and Allison Carrion both had two hits and one RBI. Kathryn Reed and Amber Thibodeau both had a RBI, too. Kathryn Reed earned the win going 5.2 inning Hannah Kelley earned the win working the final inning. Kathryn Reed went 5.2 innings with five strikeouts and Marin Musicant pitched 0.1 innings.
ETBU took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a Reed sacrifice fly as Tauryn Cummings scored. White then homered in the fifth inning for the two-run lead. Coe tied the game in sixth only to see Loya homer in the bottom of the inning to retake the lead, 3-2. Thibodeau and Carrion both recorded RBI for the 5-2 lead. Coe had a three-run home run in the top of the seventh to tie the game at five only to see Loya end the game with the walk-off single scoring the winning run.
ETBU 10, ALMA 3: A six-run fourth inning propelled ETBU to the 10-3 win over Alma to finish up the Classic with four wins. Kelley earned the second win of the day going four innings striking out three batters and only two earned runs. Ashley Croft was given the save going the final three innings with two strikeouts and two hits. Tristen Maddox was 3-of-5 with one RBI while Loya had two hits for three RBI. Cummings and Sarah Bledsoe both had two hits and two RBI. Amber Thibodeau also had two hits while Carrion posted one RBI.
Loya brought in the first run of the game with a RBI single to left field. Alma tied it up in the bottom of the first but Maddox doubled in Thibodeau for the 2-1 lead in the second. It was the fourth inning that changed the game with six runs. Carrion started the inning with a RBI single followed by a two RBI single by Loya making it 5-1. Cummings followed with single for a RBI and then Bledsoe brought in Loya with a single making it 7-1. Cummings was the final score of the inning on a wild pitch for the 8-1 advantage. Alma had a home run in the bottom of the inning for their second run but Cummings doubled in Kamyree Keilberg for the ninth run. Bledsoe finished off the scoring with a double as Denver Starkes came in for the 10th run. Alma added just one run in the bottom of the sixth making it 10-3.
ETBU will travel to Central Texas on Friday and Saturday facing Case Western Reserve at a neutral site on Friday and Southwestern University on Saturday.