Leading from start to finish, the East Texas Baptist University men’s basketball team earned an American Southwest Conference victory over Belhaven University, 80-65, coming of off Christmas break.
ETBU is now 5-7 and 3-4 in the ASC. ETBU had three players score in double figures as Darry Moore produced a double-double.
Moore finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds adding five assists and two steals to lead the team. Chris Haynes led the team in scoring at 19 points while Aaron Gregg added 17 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. ETBU forced 22 turnovers with eight steals and five blocks scoring 25 points off the turnovers (11 fast break points).
In rebounding, ETBU had 37 to Belhaven’s 27. Overall, ETBU shot 49% to BU’s 46% and held the Blazers to just three three-pointers (20%) while making 29% (5-of-17). At the line, ETBU shot 58% (7-of-12) as BU made 85% (18-of-21).
Jumping out to an early 7-2 lead, ETBU was in control from the start. Two straight lay ups and aan and-one from Haynes to start the game in the first two minutes put ETBU up, 5-0. Kevin Charles made it 7-2 at the 14:04 mark on a layup before BU tied the game at 11 (11:15). Over the next four minutes, ETBU went on a 10-0 run for a 21-11 lead. Jayden Williams connected for a three-pointer with 7:39 to go for the 10-point lead.
Ryan Elzy added four points in the run. BU brought the lead down to eight, 30-22 (2:08), after ETBU made it a 12-point lead (30-18), on a Haynes shot. ETBU finished the final minute and a half on a 5-0 run for a 13-point lead, 35-22.
Gregg swooshed in a three-pointer and then Moored hit a jumper with nine seconds left for the 13-point halftime lead.
Shooting 60% in the second half, ETBU took their 13-point lead and moved it to a 28-point lead seven minutes in. The first five minutes brought a 14-3 run for a 24-point lead, 49-25, on a Jaden Conner shot. With 13:16 left in the game, Moore took a steal and banked in a lay up for the largest lead of 28, 59-31, that capped a 24-9 run in that time.
ETBU kept their 20-plus point lead down to the five-minute mark as BU started to chip away at the point deficit. With 39 seconds left, they brought the lead down to 15, 80-65, as ETBU finished off the Blazers for the ASC win.
ETBU will travel to Arkansas on Saturday to face reigning ASC Tournament champion the University of the Ozarks at 3 P.M. in ASC play. Ozarks is 2-9 overall and 1-5 in the ASC and won the last meeting, 62-58, in Marshall on Feb. 4, 2021.
NOTES: Moore collected his fourth double-double of the year with 16 points and 10 rebounds as it was his 10th game of the year with 10+ points in a game ... Gregg tied his season with eight assists (Centenary; Nov. 20) and has fifth straight game of 10+ points and 10th overall this season ... Gregg has had five or more assists in six games this year ... It is the third straight game for Chris Haynes to have 10 or more points and seventh of the year and second time for him to lead the team in scoring this season ... Jayden Williams made two or more three-pointers in a game for the sixth time this year and four out of the last five games ... Jaden Conner is now 10-of-12 at the FT line on the year and made 7-of-8 in the last two games ... ETBU has now won 13 straight vs. BU and is 13-2 overall in the series. BU last won in 2007 when they were a NAIA program.