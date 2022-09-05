OSHKOSH, Wis. – For the second year in a row the East Texas Baptist University football team opened up their season in Wisconsin.
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, ranked No. 19 nationally, came out strong from the beginning handing ETBU a 52-13 loss. ETBU is now 0-1 on the year as they head into their bye week.
ETBU was within eight points, 14-6, to begin the second quarter but UWO added 17 points for a 31-6 halftime lead. UWO went on to score 21 more points before ETBU scored in the fourth quarter.
Alek Child went 17-of-27 for 132 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions as ETBU had 303 total offensive yards. Melek Hamilton rushed 18 times for 60 yards as well as Kylon Ashton had 60 yards, too, on 11 carries. Kaleb O’Bryant finished with 48 yards receiving on three catches. Jahkamian Carr led the defense with seven tackles and Trint Scott had an interception.
UWO jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter but ETBU was driving at the end of the quarter. On the first play of the second quarter, Hamilton pushed his way in from one-yard out for the first touchdown of the year. ETBU missed the extra point but was within eight, 14-6. UWO then answered with 17 straight points for a 31-6 halftime lead.
ETBU received the ball to start the second half and moved to almost mid-field before punting. UWO responded with a touchdown making it 38-6. UWO scored 21 points overall in the second half for a 52-7 lead. Joshua Whitmore recorded the final touchdown for ETBU with 3:08 left on a six-yard pass from Child.
ETBU will travel to McMurry University on Sept. 17 to open American Southwest Conference play at 1 p.m.