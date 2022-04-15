ETBU head softball coach Janae Shirley picked up her 500th career win with a pair of victories on Friday night against Concordia before winning 10-4 Saturday to complete the series sweep. Prior to Saturday’s contest, the team honored its three seniors — Leah Akridge, Kathryn Reed and Marin Musican.
“They all have different stories,” Shirley said of the graduating seniors. “Two of them were transfers and one kid is actually graduating early. They each have played a special role in our program and are a huge impact. Kathryn is a transfer and has done a great job for us on the mound. Marin has been a great all-around player for us and Leah is just a great example of the type of player we want in our program. She’s the whole package. She works hard and really invested in our other players spiritually.”
The Tigers are now 23-7 overall and 17-5 in American Southwest Conference play. The Tornados fall to 11-18 overall and 8-14 against conference opponents.
“We really struggled hitting the ball yesterday so I was glad they were able to step away from that, then come back to day and kind of change their focus and hit the ball a little better,” Shirley added.
ETBU scored its 10 runs on 14 hits. Tristen Maddox went 1-for-2 with one run. Courtney White was 1-for-3 with a double and one run. Del Loya reached on a walk, an error and a single and scored two runs. Musicant went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI. Lorena Ramirez was 1-for-3 with a double, one run and two RBI. Ashley Croft was 1-for-3. Akridge finished the game 3-of-4 with a double and one run. Mary Francis Ellis reached on a walk and scored one run. Croft picked up the win for the circle. She pitched the first five innings for the Tigers, throwing 57 pitches, allowing three runs on five hits.
Concordia had eight hits on the day. Ellie Congalton reached on an error, a double, and had two RBI. Amayaa Guerrero was 2-for-4. Maddy Ellison reached on an error and scored one run. Kylie Pavlicek was 2-for-3 with one run. Nadia Lopez went 1-for-3 with one run. Kylie Woods was 2-for-3.
Concordia went three up, three down in the top of the first. Maddox led off with a single to start the bottom of the first. She was brought home on an RBI double by White who was tagged out trying to stretch a double into a triple. Musican then sent the ball between flag poles in for a solo home run. That gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead heading into the second inning.
Like in the first inning, ETBU forced Concordia to go three up, three down in the top of the second. The bottom half saw the Tigers bat around. Akridge reached on a base hit before being joined on base by Ellis who reached on a walk. They both advanced into scoring position. The bases were loaded after Maddox was hit by a pitch. White reached on a walk and that scored Akridge. Loya reached on an error and that allowed Ellis to score. Musican grounded into a double play that got Maddox out but advanced the runners. Ramirez doubled as Loya and White found their way home for the two-RBI double. That gave the Tigers a 6-0 lead. That was followed by a two-run homer by Cummings to score Ramirez, making the score 8-0 after two innings.
The top of third inning saw the Tornados go three up, three down for the third straight time. The bottom half saw the Tigers add to their lead after Loya got on base with a single and was brought home on an RBI double from Musicant to make the score 9-0 after three complete innings.
Concordia avoided the shutout and the run rule with three runs in the top of the fifth. Pavlicek singled and made her way to second on a single from Lopez. Caylee Spangle came in as a courtesy runner for Pavlicek and advanced to third when woods singled. That loaded the bases. Cristina Ayala came in as a pinch runner for Woods. Spanle then scored on a ground ball to second base. A two-RBI double from Congalton scored the other two base runners to make the score 9-3.
ETBU had one runner reach base on a walk before being cut stealing and the next two batters were retired. That brought it to the top of the sixth inning where Ellison reached on an error a Pavlicek base hit. That made it the score 9-4 heading to the bottom of the sixth. Musicant led off the bottom half with a single and two batters later, Denver Starks, her pinch runner, went on to score the game’s final run on an RBI single from Cummings to help the Tigers seal up the 10-4 win.
The Tigers are slated to hit the road Friday and Saturday for a three-game series against UT-Dallas. The Tornados will travel to Abilene to take on Hardin-Simmons.