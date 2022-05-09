CLEVELAND, Miss. – Facing off in their third day of NFCA Top 10 games, No. 8 East Texas Baptist University came up short of the 2022 American Southwest Conference Tournament Championship as No. 5 Belhaven University won both games, 2-1, and 2-0.
ETBU is now 32-10 and will now hope to receive an at-large bid into the NCAA Division III Tournament. Kathryn Reed, Delanie Loya, and Courtney White all were chosen for the ASC All-Tournament team.
In game one, BU scored the go ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning on an ETBU throwing error to make it 2-1. ETBU struck first in the game in the first inning when Loya singled in White for the 1-0 lead. BU tied the game in the bottom of the first on a wild pitch.
ETBU posted five hits as Loya lead the team with two and the lone RBI. Ashley Croft took the loss allowing just four hits with one strikeout.
The two top five teams played nine innings in the second game as both had chances to win. ETBU had the bases loaded with two outs in the bottom of the sixth but couldn’t find the hit to take the lead. In the seventh inning, BU had a runner on second with one out but Reed struck out the final two batters to end the threat.
It was in the bottom of the seventh inning that ETBU’s chance to win was stopped as the runner was tagged at home on a close passed ball situation to end the inning and send it to extras.
In extra innings, BU went one-two-three in the top of the inning and then ETBU had a runner on second base with one out. ETBU’s next two batters popped up to second base as the game went into the ninth inning. With two outs and two on in the top of ninth, BU recorded a single that put them ahead, 2-0. ETBU then went one-two-three in the bottom of the inning to end the game.
Reed received the loss recording eight strikeouts, no earned runs, and five hits. ETBU had six hits as Tristen Maddox and Amber Thibodeaux each posted two.