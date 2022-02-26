In a NCAA Division III Top 25 matchup of the American Southwest Conference semi-finals, No. 21 East Texas Baptist University came up short, 56-55, to No. 25 Hardin-Simmons University.
ETBU is now 20-5 on the year and will wait until Monday to see if they will receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
Taylor Singleton led the team with 11 points and seven rebounds while Bridget Upton added 10 points and six rebounds. Haley Fieseler also had seven rebounds. Mallory Stephens finished with nine rebounds and seven points. Kiki Gonzales led HSU with 15 points. ETBU out rebounded HSU, 45-31, and forced 17 turnovers. The difference came from the three-point line as ETBU only made one bucket shooting 6% and was just 35% from the floor and 69% from the line. ETBU held HSU to just 29% from the floor, 21% from three-point range, and 82% from the stripe.
The final six minutes of the fourth quarter became the momentum shift in the game. ETBU hit a bucket with 6:45 to go on a Singleton lay up to push their lead to six, 50-44. That was the last made shot from the floor for ETBU the rest of the game. ETBU’s last five points of the game came in free throws as they went 0-for-6 shooting from the floor in that time.
With 32 seconds left in the game, Mallory Stephens hit two free throws to give ETBU a three-point lead. Singleton blocked a HSU three-point attempt three seconds later but with 21 seconds left ETBU was called for a foul behind the three-point line. HSU made all three shots to tie the game at 55. ETBU had a chance to take the lead with 13 seconds but missed a shot and then was called for a foul. HSU followed making one of two free throws as ETBU tried for the win. With four seconds left, ETBU’s last second shot rolled in and out as HSU took the win.
The score was tied 10 times in the game with nine lead changes. Both teams battled back and fourth the entire game as ETBU had as large as an eight-point lead and HSU was up by as many as three. ETBU held the half lead, 28-24.
This is ETBU’s fifth straight 20+ win season and first ever streak like that in the NCAA Division III era. ETBU will now have to wait on the selection committee to see if they will receive an at-large bid. Coming into the ASC Tournament, they were #3 in the regional rankings.