ABILENE — After sticking with No. 10 Hardin-Simmons University through the first half, East Texas Baptist University came up shy of an upset, 27-7, in American Southwest Conference play.
ETBU, which trailed 10-7 at halftime, is now 2-4 on the year and 2-3 in the ASC.
HSU was averaging 51 points per game and the ETBU defense held that to 27 forcing five fumbles recovering three. They also continued their sack dominance with four sacks.
Joey Verret led the charge with 13 tackles having 3.5 tackles for a loss and two forced fumbles. Demondre Williams added 12 tackles. Verret and Azaya Patrick had a sack each as Parker Snow recorded two for negative 13 yards. The secondary also provided four pass breakups.
ETBU finished with 94 yards of total offense with 72 passing and 22 rushing while HSU finished with 448 yards. Cornelius Banks was 10-of-24 for 72 yards and one passing touchdown. Kaleb O’Bryant was on the receiving end of that catch and finished with 28 yards receiving. Kylon Aston led with 34 yards rushing.
The first quarter was almost scoreless as HSU scored with 22 seconds left to make it 7-0.
ETBU opened the quarter with the ball and two plays in lost it on a fumble at their own 27-yard line. HSU drove to the five-yard line but Verret forced the first of five fumbles on the day at the goal line as the HSU quarterback gave it back to ETBU. ETBU drove just 22 yards and punted it away but the ensuing HSU drive ended in a second consecutive fumble at their 42-yard line. ETBU went three-and-out punting it back to HSU. Once again the defense stuffed the Cowboys with a three-and-out.
Three plays later, ETBU threw an interception at the HSU 35-yard line as they moved it to the 19-yard line. Penalties and a sack pushed the Cowboys almost back to midfield. It took 12 plays to score for the 7-0 lead at the end of the first.
ETBU started the second half with the ball and four plays in punted away. HSU drove just 12 yards after a muffed punt to settle for a 29-yard field goal making it 10-0 at the 10:43 mark. ETBU stumbled again on offense on another three-and-out but two plays into HSU’s drive Patrick sacked HSU’s quarterback forcing a fumble as the Tigers recovered at the HSU 21-yard line.
Two passes and run later, ETBU was on the board with a 10-yard pass to O’Bryant with 6:30 to go. Neither team did anything the rest of the half as HSU took a 10-7 lead into the locker room.
The first two drives for ETBU ended in three-and-out series but their third drive they went to the HSU 26-yard line. On the Cowboys second possession they went 57 yards to move the score to 17-7 on a 57-yard rush by the quarterback.
As ETBU took over on their third series on the quarter, they were in HSU territory threatening. On a fourth-and-two at the 26-yard line, Banks was sacked at the 43-yard line handing the ball back to HSU. The quarter ended with HSU up, 17-7.
HSU scored two more times in the fourth quarter as ETBU couldn’t find the end zone to keep up with the Cowboys scoring.
ETBU will be back home on Saturday when they host Austin College in a 1 p.m. contest.