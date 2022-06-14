The East Texas Baptist University Tiger Bass program finished 10th (out of 187 boats) June 9-10 on the Great Lakes of Lake Huron in Saginaw Bay, Michigan at the Strike King BASSMASTER College Series event sponsored by Bass Pro Shops. Cason Ragsdale and Kaden Proffitt (pictured) were the top boat of the two-day tournament finishing in 10th place with a total of 37 pounds, two ounces. Their day two total of 20 pounds, 15 ounces shot them up into the top 10. Cody Ross and Ethan Thurston then came in 33rd place at 31 pounds, six ounces. They pulled in 15 pounds, five ounces on day two to stay in the top 35. Cameron Tullis and Brett Jolley finished in 75th place at 27 pounds, 11 ounces gaining 13 pounds, four ounces on day two. Clayton Primrose and Fisher Davis were then 137th with 22 pounds, 15 ounces. ETBU will next participate in the Strike King BASSMASTER Series Wild Card on Logan Martin Lake in Alabama Friday and Saturday.