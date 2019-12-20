ETBU Sports Information
Senior linebacker Anton Clark has been chosen as an All-American on the Associated Press first-team.
ETBU has now had an All-American in three straight years and four of the last six seasons.
This is Clark’s third honor of the year after being named to the All-ASC first team and D3football.com All-Region third team.
He led the team with 70 tackles featuring 13 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He also forced three fumbles and intercepted two passes while earning an ASC Defensive Player of the Week award.
Clark had four games with 10 or more tackles with 15 vs. Belhaven, 14 against Texas Lutheran, 13 vs. McMurry and 11 against Louisiana College.
Clark played in 34 games overall and posted 159 tackles.
In the past six years, including Clark, ETBU has produced seven All-Americans. Last year, Richard Johnson was an AFCA and D3football.com All-American at wide receiver. In 2017, Johnson (AFCA) and linebacker Ty Parsons (AP first-team) were on two different teams. The 2014 season brought four All-Americans on the USA Football Network team in WR Stephen Alfred (1st-team), QB Josh Warbington (2nd-team), RB Kendall Roberson (2nd-team), and WR Tyler Bates (2nd-team).
ETBU produced its fifth straight winning season this year going 6-4 and finishing 6-3 in the American Southwest Conference. The five winning seasons continues to be a program best.