The East Texas Baptist University football team had 12 players earn American Southwest Conference honors following the 2021 season.
Cory Stang and James Wright IV were on the All-ASC second-team while Zach Pike was named to the ASC Sportsmanship team.
After Stang and Wright IV on the second-team, Tariq Gray (WR), Chad Pajeska (DL), De’Quallon Jenkins (DL), Justice Henson (LB), Joey Johnson (LB), and Alek Child (P) made the All-ASC third-team. Semaj Boyd (WR), Jack Smith (G), and Jahkamian Carr (DL) were then honorable mention.
Stang (Magnolia, TX) earns his third ASC award making the second-team offense at center. He was honorable mention in 2019 and third-team in spring 2021. He started all 10 games this year leading an offensive line that changed week-to-week due to injuries.
Wright IV (Fayetteville, NC) made the All-ASC second-team defense for the second year in a row (Spring 2021). He finished with 22 tackles at defensive end with two sacks and three quarterback hurries. He had five tackles vs. Texas Lutheran and recovered a fumble vs. McMurry.
Gray (Henderson, TX) made the All-ASC third-team for wide receiver receiving his second ASC award after being honorable mention in spring 2021. He finished the season with 46 receptions, 751 yard receiving, and four touchdowns to lead the team. In the ASC he was third in receptions (46) and reception yards and fourth in receptions per game (4.6) and receiving yard per game (74.4). His best game came vs. Howard Payne with 180 yards receiving on 12 catches and two touchdowns.
Defensively on the All-ASC third-team were Pajeska, Jenkins, Henson, Johnson, and Child. Pajeska (Holland, TX) had 33 tackles as a defensive lineman earning his first ASC award. H head 1.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.
Jenkins (Crowley, TX) now has two ASC awards being an honorable mention selection in spring 2021. He posted 18 tackles on the defensive line with on forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
Henson (Shreveport, LA) gains his second All-ASC award after being second-team in spring 2021 and a D3football.com All-Region selection, too, at linebacker. He was second on the team in tackles with 64 as 34 were solo tackles and forced one fumble. In the ASC he was third in tackles and recorded 11 tackles vs. Belhaven and 10 vs. Southwestern.
Johnson (Dallas, TX) earned his first ASC award at linebacker and was also the ASC Defensive Player of the Week once in the season. He led ETBU with 73 tackles as 42 were solo. He forced four fumbles and had two break ups. In the ASC, he led in forced fumbles and was second in tackles averaging 7.3 per game.
Child (Castroville, TX) was given his first ASC award as punter. He averaged 33.8 yards per punt with seven kicks inside the 20 and one 50+ yarder. His career best came vs. Belhaven with 301 yards punting on seven kicks averaging 43 yards per kick and three inside the 20-yard line.
Making honorable mention were Boyd, Smith, and Carr all earning their first award in the ASC. Boyd (Hallsville, TX) had 329 yards receiving on 22 receptions and two touchdowns. Against Howard Payne he had 101 yards receiving on seven catches. Smith (Marshall, TX) earned the award on the offensive line at guard. He played in eight games stepping in when needed and taking a leadership role on the line. Carr (Longview, TX) recorded 29 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and forced two fumbles. In the ASC, he was fourth in sacks and ninth in fumbles forced.